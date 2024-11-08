Ja'Marr Chase Posts Top 10 WR Fantasy Football Point Total Ever on Thursday Night
Few things in fantasy football are as satisfying as having a player go off on a Thursday night. I’m not talking about 20 or 30 points, either. I’m talking about that ever-elusive 50-burger.
Just ask anyone who started Ja’Marr Chase.
The superstar wideout went bananas in a loss to the Ravens, posting 11 catches on 17 targets for 264 yards with three touchdowns and 55.4 fantasy points. His touchdowns came on catches of 67, 70, and five yards, making him the first player to have multiple touchdowns of 67 or more yards in a game since 2022. Guess who did it that year?
Yup, it was Chase.
Historically, his 55.4 fantasy points are the ninth-most by a wide receiver in a single game in NFL history. Chase also holds the eighth-most points scored in a game, which came in that 2022 contest when he had 55.6 points.
If you’re wondering, the most fantasy points scored in a single game by a wide receiver came in 1990, when the G.O.A.T., Jerry Rice, had 13 catches or 225 yards and five touchdowns … that was good for an insane 65.5 points.
So, for those who have Chase on their fantasy teams, you have to be feeling pretty, pretty, pretty good about your chances of taking home a win in your Week 10 matchups.
Fantasy managers who started Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson did well, too. Burrow threw for 428 yards with four touchdowns and scored 33.7 points. Jackson had 290 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, four touchdown passes and 32.9 points.
Not bad for a game that was 7-7 at halftime!
In fact, Burrow had just 11.04 points at the half. Jackson was at 7.5 points. They combined to put up 47.8 points in the second! In all, 92.2 points were scored by offensive skill position players in the first half. That total swelled to 175.9 points in the second half.
That’s what I call a fantasy bonanza!