Jaylen Warren Injury Update Creates Perfect Buy-Low Opportunity for Fantasy Sleeper
Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring strain in the game vs. the Bills this weekend, putting his status for Week 1 vs. the Falcons in question. He is expected to miss “multiple weeks.” So what does this mean for fantasy football players?
The Steelers indicating he is doubtful for the first game already is not a great sign for the runner. If Warren is to miss time, Najee Harris will get a bump and handle the majority of the workload. Cordarelle Patterson could also see some extra carries, but he is not worth a draft pick unless we get more serious news about Warren in the coming days.
Jaylen Warren Fantasy Outlook
Warren is a popular sleeper pick this season after averaging 5.3 yards per attempt (third among RBs with 100+ attempts) while breaking 27 tackles (4th) in 2023. Najee Harris averaged just 4.1 yards per attempt while breaking 30 (2nd). They tied for tenth in the NFL with 24 plays of 10+ yards. Harris operated more in short yardage situations, with his longest touchdown run being 10 yards, while one of Warren’s four scores was a 74 yard touchdown run.
We expected these two to work in a committee as they did last season, with Harris playing more on early downs and Warren more on passing downs. In the preseason game vs. the Bills, they each played a few snaps at a time regardless of the situation.
Warren’s 74 targets ranked fifth in among running backs as did his 61 catches. Yes, he will still share the backfield with Harris, but there is a lot to like about Warren who is the 32nd running back coming off the board according to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data. He’s an elusive runner and good pass-catcher. The Steelers have one of the easiest projected strength of schedule for runners, too.
I am buying the dip on Warren as a sleeper who will likely be available at a discount now.
As for Harris, he was already going too late in drafts, and those who drafted him early will get a big value bump for the first few weeks of the season. Harris is currently the 23rd runner off the board. Expect that to climb in the coming days.
