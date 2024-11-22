Jerry Jeudy Emerges As Viable Fantasy Football Starter Who Could Help in Playoffs
Well, the weather outside was frightful…
If you like snow football games, you loved Thursday night’s game in Cleveland, which had the look of a blizzard in the second half. Unfortunately, all that snow (which wasn’t predicted to be that heavy) didn’t bode well for our quarterback and receiver fantasy assets.
Neither Russell Wilson nor Jameis Winston surpassed 14 points. George Pickens scored just 8.8 points, Cedric Tillman had a mere 2.8 points before leaving the game due to a concussion, and David Njoku posted a mere 3.9 points.
In all, just two receivers scored in double digits. One, Calvin Austin, who scored 16.8 points, wasn’t in many fantasy lineups. The second, who scored 14.5 points, is Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy, who averaged a mere 7.9 fantasy points in his first seven games and was getting cut in a lot of leagues, has caught fire in the last month. Since Winston took over as the team’s quarterback, Jeudy has seen a combined 36 targets (four games) and has averaged a solid 17 points. That puts him among the top 10 fantasy wideouts in PPR leagues in that time.
That’s great news for managers, who now seem to have a reliable starter during the heavy bye weeks and down the stretch run into the fantasy playoffs. Jeudy will be motivated to produce in his next game, facing his former team, the Denver Broncos, on Monday night.
Jeudy will face the Steelers again in Week 14, hopefully in better weather conditions. After a tough matchup against the Chiefs, Jeudy gets a positive matchup against the Bengals in the fantasy semifinals before a game against the Dolphins in championship week.
So, after posting weak totals that had him getting released in a lot of leagues, Jeudy could now help get you to a fantasy championship.