Jordan Love Injury Should Have Fantasy Football Managers Concerned
The Green Bay Packers will be without their starting quarterback, Jordan Love, for the next three to four weeks due to an MCL injury suffered in Friday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a huge loss not only for the Packers, but for fantasy managers as well.
Love was a top-10 fantasy quarterback last season, and his absence creates a downgrade for everyone in the offense. The Packers only have one other field general on their active roster, Malik Willis, who is now the projected starter. Sean Clifford will likely be added off the practice squad this week to serve as the backup until Love returns to action.
The Packers don’t have a bye until Week 10, so the best-case scenario for Love is that he misses just three games, against the Indianapolis Colts, Titans, and Minnesota Vikings.
In the meantime, it's the Wiliis Show.
Willis’ most extensive action at the NFL level came in 2022, when he was active for eight games (three starts) for the Tennessee Titans as a rookie. Among all quarterbacks who were active in a minimum of eight games that year, his catchable ball rate was the worst in the NFL. His aDot was 8.0, which ranked tied for18th based on our parameters.
Since then, Willis has thrown six passes … five in 2023, one in 2024.
This is troublesome for those who have Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, or any other pass catchers in Green Bay. It could mean an uptick in touches for Josh Jacobs and the backfield, as coach Matt LaFleur tries to hide Willis' deficiencies as a passer and looks to work the clock.
Unless you’re in a super flex league, Willis isn’t going to bring much fantasy interest. In fact, his biggest impact will be on the players around him, good or bad. And based on the data we have on him, Willis could be a real hindrance to his receivers for the next month.