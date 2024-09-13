Jordan Mason Week 2 Fantasy Outlook Secured By Official Christian McCaffrey Injury Update
Fantasy football managers knew Christian McCaffrey would be a risky first overall pick when news broke of an offseason ankle injury, but nobody saw this coming. He was ruled out late in the week in Week 1, leaving managers scrambling to try to add Jordan Mason, who was starting in his place. His status has been up in the air all week in Week 2.
And now we have confirmation.
Adam Schefter reports that the San Francisco 49ers have ruled McCaffrey out due to a calf injury plus Achilles tendonitis. This means, obviously, you need to get McCaffrey out of your starting lineup. It also means that Mason is an outstanding fantasy option again in Week 2.
Jordan Mason Is a Must-Start vs. Vikings
Kyle Shanahan running backs always seem to be fantasy football monsters when given the opportunity, no matter who they are. Mason has proven to be no different. His third season in San Francisco kicked off with a Week 1 start against the New York Jets, and you don't need me to tell you how good he was if you had him in your lineup (or were playing against him). But I'm gonna do it anyway.
Mason didn't get involved in the passing game, but he racked up a ridiculous 28 carries, which he turned into 147 yards and a touchdown. He played an elite 81% of the available offensive snaps in this game.
Whatever you think of the Jets, his matchup with the Minnesota Vikings shouldn't scare you off either. Their defense looked terrific in Week 1, but I challenge you to find me five NFL defenses who wouldn't look good against that version of the New York Giants.
This is still a Vikings defense that PFF ranked No. 20 in rush defense (compared to No. 11 for the Jets) in 2023. And as 5.5-point favorites, the 49ers are expected to be playing with a lead and should continue to pound the rock.
Is Mason good enough to deserve increased volume when McCaffrey is back? Maybe, especially if the 49ers want to keep their superstar healthy for the playoffs. But for Week 2 you really don't need to care about long-term outlook or how good Mason is.
The 49ers could bring back the now 41-year-old Frank Gore in this role and you'd still want to start him in fantasy football. The situation seriously couldn't be any dreamier for Mason, or for fantasy managers who were quick enough to snap Mason up while they still could.