Justin Fields' Fantasy Football Value Rises After Signing With Jets
Reunited and it feels so good!
That’s what Justin Fields and former college teammate Garrett Wilson will be singing as the young quarterback inked a two-year, $40 million deal ($30 million guaranteed) with the New York Jets.
Despite the historical trend of signal-callers going to the Jets and being less-than-stellar in real and fantasy football terms, I still absolutely love this move for Field’s fantasy value in 2025 drafts.
Fields has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in his four years in the NFL, and he averaged nearly 19 points in his final 28 starts with the team that drafted him, the Chicago Bears. He started six games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which time he scored 18-plus points three times and averaged a solid 18.8 points in those contests.
As the new starter for head coach Aaron Glenn, Fields should claw his way back into the top 12-15 in fantasy points among quarterbacks. A lot of that has to do with his rushing skills. He has averaged 50.2 rushing yards in his 50 NFL games, and he rushed for a combined 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns in Chicago between 2022-2023.
Fields, who just turned 26 on March 5, is also still in the prime of his career.
Now in the Big Apple, he’ll quickly regain a rapport with Wilson, as the two played together in college while at Ohio State. With Davante Adams now in Los Angeles, Wilson is back in the WR1 conversation and could be a first-round pick in 2025 drafts.
A rushing quarterback like Fields will benefit Breece Hall, too, especially when the Jets run RPOs on offense. Even after a mediocre 2024 season, Hall will remain an attractive No. 1 fantasy back in drafts.