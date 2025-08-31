Michael Fabiano's Final One-Man Mock Fantasy Football Mock Draft For 2025
Well folks, we’re here … the final week leading up to the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night! Being that it’s also Labor Day Weekend, there are going to be a TON of drafts in the next seven days (I have 10 drafts myself).
So, it’s a great time for my final one-man mock draft for the 2025 season.
There’s been a lot of movement after the preseason, including a number of players barely on the radar who are now firmly in the top 100 (hello, Jacory Croskey-Merritt). Another Year 1 back, TreVeyon Henderson, is also a huge riser. We’ve also seen some players fall due to injuries (Joe Mixon is no longer really draftable unless you have injured spots), and guys like Chris Godwin and Brandon Aiyuk remain risks.
With that said, here’s my one-man, 12-round mock draft … including my notes on picks in each round. Enjoy and good luck in your drafts!
Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.1
1
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.2
2
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.3
3
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.4
4
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.5
5
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.6
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.7
7
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
1.8
8
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.9
9
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
1.10
10
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
1.11
11
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.12
12
Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jaguars
Notes: This round is chalk compared to average draft position (ADP) data, with two players (Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey) not included who will be first rounders in many drafts. More on that below. Seven of the picks are wide receivers, the rest are running backs, with Jeanty being the lone rookie. Some folks might not feel comfortable taking him in Round 1, so Jeanty could fall into the second round in some drafts.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.13
12
Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.14
11
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
2.15
10
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.16
9
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
2.17
8
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
2.18
7
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.19
6
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.20
5
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.21
4
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.22
3
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.23
2
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
2.24
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
Notes: This round starts with two wideouts (London, Collins), followed by Henry and CMC. While I can see Henry going in Round 1 (I simply prefer wideouts), I’m not going to put the 29-year-old, injury-prone McCaffrey in the top 12. There’s simply too much risk, no matter how great he’s been in the past. Irving is going higher than Williams based on ADP, but I prefer the latter. He’s been one of fantasy’s best running backs in the last two years, but Williams still gets somewhat disrespected. I’ve seen him go in Round 3 in a lot of drafts. Bowers is also in this round as fantasy’s best tight end.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.25
1
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
3.26
2
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.27
3
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
3.28
4
James Cook, RB, Bills
3.29
5
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
3.30
6
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
3.31
7
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
3.32
8
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
3.33
9
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
3.34
10
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
3.35
11
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
3.36
12
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Notes: Speaking of tight ends, McBride is the first pick off the board in this round. It also includes four quarterbacks in Allen, Jackson, Hurts and Daniels. I’ve seen Hurts fall as far as Round 4 in some of my recent drafts, however. I will say this …I would never select a quarterback this soon in my own drafts (I usually wait until Round 8), but I want this mock to mirror what the everyday fantasy fan will experience. Henderson’s stock is shooting up like a rocket, as he’s moved up two full rounds since July.
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.37
12
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
4.38
11
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
4.39
10
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
4.40
9
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.41
8
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
4.42
7
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
4.43
6
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.44
5
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
4.45
4
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
4.46
3
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
4.47
2
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
4.48
1
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
Notes: Kamara leads the round and proves that you can still get a nice running back even if you take three wide receivers in the first three rounds. The same goes for Walker, who went later in the round. I might be higher on Metcalf than most, and Worthy is a fourth-rounder in the absence of Rashee Rice for the first six weeks. Kittle is the third tight end drafted, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he was picked at the end of Round 3.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.49
1
James Conner, RB, Cardinals
5.50
2
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
5.51
3
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
5.52
4
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
5.53
5
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.54
6
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
5.55
7
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
5.56
8
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
5.57
9
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
5.58
10
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
5.59
11
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
5.60
12
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
Notes: Seven wideouts come off the board in this round, including three rookies (McMillan Hunter, Egbuka). I have Hunter ranked a little higher than other analysts, but I want a piece of this NFL unicorn. Egbuka has made a huge move up for me, as Chris Godwin is coming off two ankle surgeries and Jalen McMillan will miss around half the season with an injured neck. Burrow is the last of the big five quarterbacks in this mock, and Harvey is the fourth Year 1 running back picked (Jeanty, Hampton, Henderson).
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.61
12
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
6.62
11
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
6.63
10
David Montgomery, RB, Lions
6.64
9
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
6.65
8
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
6.66
7
Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
6.67
6
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
6.68
5
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers
6.69
4
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
6.70
3
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
6.71
2
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
6.72
1
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
Notes: Rice will miss the first six weeks, but I’m still taking him in the top six rounds. He could be a league winner late in the season. Mahomes is the next quarterback drafted, and his teammate, Kelce, is the sixth tight end (two spots after Hockenson in the round). This round also has some decent bargain at running back, including Montgomery, Pollard, and Swift. Pearsall is the biggest mover in this round, as he’ll likely enter the season as the top wide receiver in San Francisco’s banged up passing game.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.73
1
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
7.74
2
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
7.75
3
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
7.76
4
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
7.77
5
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
7.78
6
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
7.79
7
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
7.80
8
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
7.81
9
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
7.82
10
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
7.83
11
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
7.84
12
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
Notes: The biggest mover in this round is Croskey-Merritt, who could be the top running back in Washington after the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco. He jumps ahead of other rookie backs like Johnson (also picked in this round) and Quinshon Judkins. You’ll also notice that I’ve moved Warren ahead of Johnson in the Steelers backfield. Addison will miss the first three weeks of the season, but I don’t mind taking him in this round based on his potential to be a WR3/flex upon his return to action.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.85
12
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
8.86
11
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jagaurs
8.87
10
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
8.88
9
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
8.89
8
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
8.9
7
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
8.91
6
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders
8.92
5
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
8.93
4
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
8.94
3
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
8.95
2
David Njoku, TE, Browns
8.96
1
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
Notes: I mentioned Judkins in the last round, and this is where I feel good about taking a shot on him. At some point, he’ll be the top back in Cleveland. He’s one of six running backs drafted in the round, including Etienne Jr., Stevenson, Dobbins, Williams and Mason. Diggs and Samuel Sr. are the most notable wideouts picked. Andrews and Njoku are both top-10 tight ends, proving you can wait on the position in drafts.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.97
1
Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
9.98
2
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
9.99
3
9.100
4
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars
9.101
5
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
9.102
6
Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
9.103
7
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
9.104
8
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
9.105
9
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
9.106
10
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
9.107
11
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
9.108
12
Notes: Ekeler could be a nice bargain, as he joins sleeper running backs like Bigsby and Skattebo in this round. Ford could open as a starter in Cleveland and share the workload with Sampson until Judkins returns. Reed is dealing with an injury, so he’s falling in drafts. I like the value with Downs, and Engram could be a steal as Denver’s new TE1. Chubb will likely start in Houston, but how much does he have left?
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.109
12
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.110
11
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
10.111
10
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
10.112
9
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 49ers
10.113
8
Nick Chubb, RB, Texans
10.114
7
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns
10.115
6
Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
10.116
5
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
10.117
4
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
10.118
3
Braelon Allen, RB, Jets
10.119
2
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
10.12
1
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
Notes: This round is dominated by running backs. Charbonnet, Robinson Jr. and Allgeier are valuable handcuffs, and Sampson, Benson, Allen and Blue all have different levels of sleeper appeal. I love the values of Warren and Ferguson at tight end, and the fact that Prescott and Purdy are on the board proves you can wait on quarterbacks. Both players have top-10 fantasy potential this upcoming season.
Round 11
Round/Pick
Team
Player
11.121
1
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys
11.122
2
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
11.123
3
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
11.124
4
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
11.125
5
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
11.126
6
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
11.127
7
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers
11.128
8
Justin Fields, QB, Jets
11.129
9
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
11.130
10
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
11.131
11
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
11.132
12
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
Notes: Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Harris and Kupp, both former fantasy superstars, have fallen into Round 11. Spears will miss at least the first four weeks of the season, but he’s a worthwhile draft-and-stash at this point. Golden has some sleeper appeal, even more so if Reed’s injury is an issue. The round ends with a huge quarterback run, as teams look to grab their second signal-callers in the draft.
Round 12
Round/Pick
Team
Player
12.133
12
Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks
12.134
11
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
12.135
10
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
12.136
9
Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers
12.137
8
Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
12.138
7
Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons
12.139
6
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
12.14
5
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Commanders
12.141
4
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
12.142
3
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
12.143
2
12.144
1
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
Notes: We see a ton of tight ends in this round, as six are off the board including Loveland, Goedert, Smith, Pitts, Henry and Ertz. All of them have the potential to be fantasy starters at some level, and they’re being picked mostly as backups. Aiyuk is worth a draft and stash at this point, and Rodriguez Jr. could play a decent role in Washington’s backfield. He is a player to take a flier on at this point in your drafts.