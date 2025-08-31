Michael Fabiano's Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleepers Lineup For 2025
Fantasy football can be tough to predict. In fact, I always say that the only thing predictable about it is its seasonal unpredictability. To prove that … what if I told you that last season, it was possible to build this starting lineup without using a single top-100 pick?
QB: Jayden Daniels, Commanders
RB: Bucky Irving, Buccaneers
RB – Chase Brown, Bengals
WR – Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars
WR – Courtland Sutton, Broncos
WR – Jameson Williams, Lions
TE – Jonnu Smith, Dolphins
FLEX – Chuba Hubbard, Panthers
S-FLEX: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
That’s pretty damn good, right? Maybe great! And none of them were expensive in drafts. In fact, most of them were downright cheap. So, which players could put together a similar lineup this season, made up of players who are outside of the top 100?
Here are some of my favorite players and why I think they’ll be sleepers and fantasy draft bargains when we’re reviewing this list at the end of the season.
Expert Fantasy Football Sleeper Lineup
QB – Drake Maye, Patriots: Maye showed flashes of potential as a rookie, scoring 17-plus fantasy points six times in 13 games (12 starts). He also averaged 41 rushing yards in the 10 games he played at least 43 snaps, which projects to almost 700 yards over a full 17-game slate. The Patriots added offensive line help and new weapons in Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams, so I can see Maye finishing among the top 12 quarterbacks in fantasy football this season.
RB – Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders: No one’s fantasy stock has risen as high as Croskey-Merritt during the preseason. A seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft, he could now be the Commanders’ starting running back after the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. While I think “Bill” will be in a committee with Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr., he’s now a big-time sleeper with a current ADP in the 100s.
RB – Tank Bigsby, Jaguars: Bigsby earned a role in a backfield committee with Travis Etienne Jr. last season, but he’s still being picked three rounds behind him on FantasyPros. Can you say … bargain? There’s also been reports that suggest Bigsby will be a big part of the Jaguars' offense under new head coach Liam Coen. Based on where their ADP, I’d much rather have Bigsby than Etienne Jr. in 2025 drafts.
WR – Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: All the camp reports surrounding Egbuka were glowing, and he does have a path to targets this season. Chris Godwin will likely be out several weeks in his return from multiple ankle surgeries, and Jalen McMillan will miss at least half the season with an injured neck. If things go right, there’s a good chance Egbuka could have WR2 or fantasy flex starter value as a rookie.
WR – Ricky Pearsall, 49ers: Pearsall showed flashes of potential as a rookie, and he should be better as an NFL sophomore. The 49ers receiver room is loaded with questions after the team traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to Washington, and Brandon Ayiuk (knee) might be out until Week 6 and Jauan Jennings (hip) has been hurt as well. With all of these injuries, the Niners will likely use Pearsall in a huge role.
WR – Josh Downs, Colts: Downs has had his share of nice fantasy stat lines in the past, but injuries have been an issue in his young career. Still, he led all Colts wideouts in targets (7.6 PG) last season and is being picked late in most 2025 drafts. I think he’ll benefit from Daniel Jones being under center, so Downs has a chance to be a bargain. I’d be targeting him as a WR5 in the double digit fantasy rounds.
FLEX – Marvin Mims, Jr., WR, Broncos: Mims Jr. started to emerge into a useful fantasy asset in the second half of the season, posting 434 yards, six touchdowns and 108.2 fantasy points in his final seven games. During that time, he averaged an impressive 15.5 points. With the emergence of Bo Nix, Mims Jr. could push to be a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver in 2025. He’s an attractive WR4/WR5 selection.
SUPERFLEX – J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings: McCarthy takes over the reins of what is a very quarterback-friendly offense in Minnesota under head coach Kevin O’Connell. The system is so effective that it helped Sam Darnold, previously a fantasy bust, become a top-10 signal-caller. With bananas weapons in the passing game like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson at his disposal, McCarthy is in a great spot to shine in his first year as an NFL starter. He’s a potential bargain in drafts.
TE – Brenton Strange, Jaguars: The Jaguars cut Evan Engram in the offseason and didn’t replace him on the roster, so Strange has a clear path to targets in the passing game. The Jaguars also cut ties with Gabe Davis, so Strange could be the third option for Trevor Lawrence behind Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Travis Hunter. He’s the definition of a sleeper at the tight end position, and I’ll target him late in drafts.