Najee Harris' Fantasy Football Value On the Rise After Signing With Chargers

Michael Fabiano

Najee Harris will be the new lead running back for the Los Angeles Chargers next season.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a new starting running back, signing former Steeler Najee Harris. The deal is reportedly for one year and $9.25 million. This is a perfect fit for Harris, as the move west to Hollywood should vault him up the 2025 running back rankings.

Harris entered the league in 2021 as one of the top prospects at the running back position, and he made good on it as a rookie with 300.7 fantasy points. Unfortunately, his stats and fantasy stock have declined ever since. His production dropped nearly 80 points in his NFL Year 2, and he was limited to around just 200 points in each of his last two seasons.

What’s more, Harris lost his featured role and became a pseudo-committee back when Jaylen Warren was healthy. On a positive note, Harris is entering his age-27 season and still has plenty of tread on his tires after sharing work with Warren. He has also proven to be a workhorse when needed, finishing with 250-plus rush attempts in all four seasons.

In Los Angeles, Harris would project to be the top back in an offense that loves physical runners. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has always used his lead runners in prominent roles, and Harris would be the favorite to see early-down and goal-line work. With the Bolts, I see him pushing for high-RB2 fantasy draft value ahead of next season.

With Harris under contract, the Chargers are moving on from J.K. Dobbins. While prone to injuries for much of his career, Dobbins did look great in Roman’s offense this past season. Where he lands will ultimately determine if Dobbins will lose or gain value in drafts.

Michael Fabiano
