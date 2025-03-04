5 Best Nick Chubb Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Nick Chubb had been one of the top running backs in fantasy football for most of his NFL career. From 2019-2022, he averaged at least 15.4 points each season. In all, he finished ninth, 11th, 13th, and sixth among running backs in those years, including two years where he was limited to 12 games (2020) and 14 games (2021) due to injuries.
His value took a major hit in 2023, however, as he suffered a gruesome knee injury after just two games. The recovery from that cut into his 2024 campaign, during which time he averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per rush and a mere 7.9 fantasy points per contest.
Chubb is now slated to be a free agent entering his age-29 season, and he has plenty to prove after his disappointing 2024 campaign. What’s more, the Browns look likely to let him walk. General manager Andrew Berry said that he expects Chubb “to hit the open market.”
While he’s unlikely to ever be a No. 1 fantasy running back again, Chubb could see his fantasy draft value rise if he lands with the right team as a free agent. Here are five teams that make sense.
Nick Chubb Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers could let Najee Harris exit as a free agent, leaving them with a potential void in their backfield. Head coach Mike Tomlin likes to lean on veterans, and Chubb would fit right in as their new lead back. It’s also a good spot because Pittsburgh already has a pass-catcher in their backfield in Jaylen Warren, so Chubb would be the lead back in what would be a potential committee. In this scenario, he would be in the RB3/RB4 conversation.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers could need a running back, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to become a free agent. If they let him walk, the Bolts might take another one-year chance on a back coming off some injury issues in Chubb. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves to use his backs (especially power backs), and Chubb would be the favorite to see early-down and goal-line work. I could see him pushing for high RB3 fantasy value with the Bolts.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys don’t have a history of paying free agents, but Chubb is going to come pretty cheap, likely on a one-year prove-it deal. With Rico Dowdle slated to be a free agent, the Pokes only have Deuce Vaughn under contract at running back right now. Adding Chubb gives Dallas some depth and a veteran presence in their backfield. Signing him doesn’t preclude them from grabbing a young running back in the upcoming NFL Draft either.
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones is slated to become a free agent, so the Vikings could be on the lookout for a new lead running back. Their offense figures to be one of the most productive in the league, so Chubb would see plenty of opportunities on early downs and in goal-line situations. The team would have to find another complementary back in this scenario, as only Ty Chandler is under contract currently, but Chubb would be a fit on a prove-it, one-year contract.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have needs all over the place, including their backfield. Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are slated to become free agents, so Chubb could be a one-year solution. This, of course, wouldn’t keep the team from also drafting a young back since their current depth chart is less than stellar with Sincere McCormick and Zamir White as the top options. In Sin City, Chubb could push for RB3/flex value under coach Pete Carroll.