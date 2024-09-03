Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 1
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover elite RBs like Christian McCaffrey or Bijan Robinson. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations.
For your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly fantasy player rankings which will be updated daily.
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs for Week 1
1. Christian McCaffrey vs. Jets (Mon.)
2. Bijan Robinson vs. Steelers
3. Breece Hall at 49ers (Mon.)
4. Travis Etienne at Dolphins
5. Jonathan Taylor vs. Texans
6. James Cook vs. Cardinals
7. Saquon Barkley vs. Packers (Fri.)
8. Josh Jacobs at Eagles (Fri.)
9. Rachaad White vs. Commanders
10. Alvin Kamara vs. Panthers
Week 1 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
James Cook vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cook was a solid fantasy back once the Bills went to Joe Brady to lead the offense, and I’m expecting him to have a strong Week 1. He has a great matchup against the Cardinals, who allowed the most fantasy points to backs a season ago. In fact, Arizona allowed 15-plus points to the position 10 times, including five runners who scored 27-plus fantasy points. Look for James to “Cook” this week.
Start ‘Em
Kenneth Walker vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Walker is in a great spot to produce this week, as he’ll face a plus matchup against the Broncos. In 2023, their defense gave up the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. What’s more, no defense in the league was more vulnerable to running backs on the road. As a result, I’d expect the Michigan State product to make some noise in this battle in the Great Northwest.
Javonte Williams at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams’ fantasy stock rose when the Broncos released Samaje Perine, leaving his lead back role safer this season. I like him as a RB2 or flex starter this week, as Williams will face off against a Seattle defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points to backs last season. They were worse at home too, surrendering nearly 28 points per game to enemy runners visiting Lumen Field.
Zamir White at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): White’s status as a true featured back is still in question, but he’s certainly at least the early-down and goal-line runner for coach Antonio Pierce. He’s in a good spot to find success this week, as White faces a Chargers defense that allowed an average of nearly 24 fantasy points per game to opposing backs at SoFi Stadium last season. I like White as an RB2/flex starter in most leagues.
Raheem Mostert vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): De’Vone Achane is the top fantasy back in the Miami offense, but Mostert shouldn’t be forgotten. After all, he did score 21 times and was a top five runner a season ago. He’ll be in the RB2/flex conversation this week, as the veteran faces a Jaguars defense that allowed 13-plus points to six runners on the road a season ago. That includes four running backs who scored at least 19.7 points.
RBs With Good Matchups
Aaron Jones at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Tony Pollard at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Jerome Ford vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Kyren Williams at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams will be tough to sit in most fantasy leagues, so take this as more of a warning. He didn’t play during the preseason, and we’re still not sure if he’ll share any of the early-season workload with rookie Blake Corum. He will also face a brutal matchup against a Lions defense that allowed the fewest points to backs in 2023. What’s more, all but two beat them for more than 11.1 points at home.
Sit ‘Em
Chuba Hubbard at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard projects to be the lead back in a committee to open the season, as the Panthers will be without rookie Jonathon Brooks. That makes him worth a look as a flex starter, just based on volume. The problem is his matchup against the Saints is a tough one, as their defense allowed just two backs to beat them for more than 13.9 points at home last season. Start Hubbard with caution.
Zack Moss vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moss projects to be the Bengals’ new lead back this year, but there’s been a lot of hype surrounding his teammate, Chase Brown, in the preseason. The matchup against the Patriots isn’t great either, as their defense allowed the third-fewest points to home backs last season. I’d use Brown as a flex starter if I were in need, but we’re still not sure about his workload and the matchup isn’t favorable.
Brian Robinson Jr. at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson Jr.’s role in the offense remains to be seen, but he’s likely to be stuck in a committee with Austin Ekeler. That will make it tough to trust either back, at least as more than a flex starter. Also keep in mind the Buccaneers defense was tough on runners last season, allowing the third-fewest points. What’s more, the Bucs allowed fewer than 17 points per game to backs at home.
Ezekiel Elliott at Browns (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Zeke is back with the Cowboys, but he’s not the same elite runner we knew from his first stint with the team. He rushed for less than four yards per attempt a season ago in New England, and a road matchup against the Browns is not favorable. Last season, their defense allowed the fewest points and the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game among home defenses. Keep Zeke benched.
RBs With Bad Matchups
James Conner at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Jaylen Warren at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
J.K. Dobbins vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)