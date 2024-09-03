Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 1
Start ‘em, sit 'em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column won't cover the elite options that you know you'd start anyway.
Instead, I'll look at the defenses and kickers you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations. For your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly fantasy player rankings which will be updated daily.
Subscribe to Fantasy Dirt: Apple | Spotify | YouTube
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers for Week 1
1. Harrison Butker vs. Ravens (Thur.)
2. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Colts
3. Justin Tucker at Chiefs (Thur.)
4. Matt Gay vs. Texans
5. Evan McPherson vs. Patriots
6. Brandon Aubrey at Browns
7. Cairo Santos vs. Titans
8. Younghoe Koo vs. Steelers
9. Jason Sanders vs. Jaguars
10. Jake Elliott vs. Packers (Fri.)
Complete Week 1 kicker rankings coming soon.
Be sure to also check out start 'em, sit 'em picks at other positions as well: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End
Week 1 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn was one of the top fantasy kickers on a points per game basis last season, and he should start the new campaign on a high note against the Colts. In 2023, their defense allowed nearly 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fairbairn has top-10 potential in Week 1.
Start ‘Em
Cairo Santos vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Did you know that Santos was the second-best kicker in fantasy football last season? Surprising, but true. If the numbers are any sort of an indication, he should have a strong opener to 2024, too. The Titans allowed the most points to home kickers last season, surrendering 20 field goals and 10.6 points a game.
Mat Gay vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay finished last season tied for seventh in fantasy points among kickers, and I like him to start the new campaign on a high note. In what has a chance to be a high-scoring game, Gay should be put in a position to attempt two-plus field goals. The veteran could be a free agent in some leagues, so grab and start him.
Other Kickers With Good Matchups
- Evan McPherson vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chris Boswell at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chase McLaughlin vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Cameron Dicker vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker just signed a new contract with the Chargers, but money won’t talk in Week 1. He has a tough matchup against division foe Las Vegas, who allowed just seven fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. In two games against the Raiders last season, Dicker combined for a mere nine points.
Sit ‘Em
Dustin Hopkins vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Hopkins quietly ranked second among kickers (minimum 12 games) on a points-per-game basis last season. Still, I’d beware of this week’s projected defensive matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense tied for the fourth-fewest field goals allowed last season, and home kickers averaged just 7.1 points.
Matt Prater at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater’s days as an elite fantasy kicker seem to be over, as he’s now more of a matchup-based option. Unfortunately, this week’s game in Buffalo isn’t favorable. Last season, the Bills allowed just 11 field goals and five points per game to kickers who visited Highmark Stadium. Keep Prater on the waiver wire.
Other Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Nick Folk at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Joshua Karty at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Greg Zuerlein at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses for Week 1
1. Bengals defense vs. Patriots
2. Saints defense vs. Panthers
3. Vikings defense at Giants
4. Buccaneers defense vs. Commanders
5. Bears defense vs. Titans
6. Seahawks defense vs. Broncos
7. Cowboys defense at Browns
8. Bills defense vs. Cardinals
9. Falcons defense vs. Steelers
10. Browns defense vs. Cowboys
Complete Week 1 defense rankings coming soon!
Week 1 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Bengals defense vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bengals might not have the best unit in “real” football, but this week’s matchup is hard to ignore. The Patriots will start Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman quarterback, in an offense that had few established weapons. I’d expect Cincinnati to hold this offense down and create multiple turnovers as well.
Start ‘Em
Saints defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Panthers offense added weapons in the offseason, but it could take time for this to become a cohesive unit under new head coach Dave Canales. Enter a solid Saints defense, especially on their home turf, and I like this unit as a steamer. Expect New Orleans to force a few turnovers in this contest.
Seahawks defense vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): When looking for a potential one-week option among defenses, you’re looking at the opposition and its quarterback. The Broncos will start rookie Bo Nix, who looked good in the preseason but has a lot to prove in real games. Under new coach and defensive mind Mike Macdonald, I like Seattle.
Other Defenses With Good Matchups
- Bears defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Vikings defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Falcons defense vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Jets defense at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Jets should have one of the best defenses in the league (and in fantasy football), but I’d be sitting this unit in the opener. The 49ers offense averaged 27.3 points per game at home last season, not to mention the second-most offensive yards (425.8 YPG). It could be a tough start for Gang Green.
Sit ‘Em
Steelers defense at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Falcons have a revamped offense with a new coordinator in Zac Robinson and a veteran gunslinger Kirk Cousins under center. That should equate to a lot of production on the gridiron. So, while the Steelers defense has plenty of talent, I’d err on the side of caution and keep the unit on the sidelines.
Rams defense at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Lions fielded one of the most potent offensive units in the league last season, especially at home where they averaged 30.5 points and over 400 total yards. That makes the Rams defense, which will be far more vulnerable after the retirement of Aaron Donald, one to avoid in the season opener.
Other Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Ravens defense at Chiefs (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Packers defense at Eagles (Fri. 8:15 p.m. ET, Peacock)
- Jaguars defense at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Don't forget to check out the top Week 1 start 'em, sit 'em picks at every other position while you set your lineup too: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End