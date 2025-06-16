SI Fantasy Football Superflex PPR Mock Draft Analysis: Tyreek Hill, Jared Goff Among Least Favorite Picks
The Sports Illustrated fantasy and betting staff and friends held a 12-team, 16-round, full-point PPR Super Flex draft that required each team to field a starting lineup with one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one super flex (QB/RB/WR/TE) and one tight end. A kicker or a defense was not required for this mock.
The participants included me, Isaiah De Los Santos, Richard Louis, Iain MacMillan, Devon Platana, Christopher Schad, Joseph Summers, Marcus Mosher of Locked On Dynasty Football, Lindsay Rhodes of Sumer Sports, Jen Piacenti of Shark Bets, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports and Bob Harris of FootballGuys.
Below are the individual strategies for each of the afrementioned12 managers of this 16-round mock. You can find the complete results of the entire draft (all 192 picks) here.
Superflex PPR Mock Draft Results
Michael Fabiano
Draft Strategy: My early focus is obviously on quarterbacks, and I did well to land Josh Allen first overall and Baker Mayfield at the end of Round 2. Once that was accomplished, it was all about getting the best players available at running back, wide receiver and tight end … which included De’Von Achane, James Conner and Quinshon Judkins at running back and Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Rome Odunze and Michael Pittman Jr. at wideout. Even though I waited to draft a tight end until Round 10, I was still able to get a nice duo in Jake Ferguson and Pat Freiermuth. This team isn’t perfect, but it is definitely a playoff contender.
Favorite Pick: Cam Ward, QB, Titans – The fact that I was able to land the top rookie field general in the ninth round felt like a good value, being that this is a superflex league and he’s the third quarterback on this roster. Ward was an accurate field general in college and can make plays with his feet too, and playing for an offensive-minded head coach in Brian Callahan is certainly a good thing. I can see him putting up QB2 numbers in Year 1.
Least Favorite Pick: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins – Hill is coming off a dreadful 2024 campaign, and at 31 I’m concerned about his elite fantasy days being over. The hope is that things will turn around, but the data from last season (with or without Tua Tagovailoa) isn’t promising. His stats were down across the board, and Hill is also always at risk of being involved in an off-field issue that could affect his value. I should have went with Terry McLaurin instead.
Lindsay Rhodes
Draft Strategy: I had the No. 2 spot and wanted to ensure I got a high-end quarterback with rushing upside. My strategy was to get two quarterbacks in the first four rounds (or before the wave of comfortably playable QB2s ran out). I like that I was able to get Purdy in the fourth round, which is right before the position got uncomfortable for me. I love that I was able to pair those two with a high end wideout (from my top tier)- AJ Brown, and a high end back (from my top tier)- Bucky Irving. I definitely I like this slot for superflex drafts.
Favorite Pick: Chuba Hubbard/David Montgomery - Getting last year’s RB14 and RB18 in PPG at the Round 7/Round 8 turn is … bueno. I also liked Jauan Jennings in Round 9. (Bob Harris groaned, indicating I’d sniped him and that filled my fantasy loving heart with joy.)
Least Favorite Pick: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders - I actually like this pick, but there’s a pretty big drop-off after the top four tight ends. So, when George Kittle went immediately after I took McLaurin, I felt a twinge of regret. That said… my receivers and running backs are the bomb, so consider this the “I care too much” version of the “least favorite pick.”
Christopher Schad
Draft Strategy: Getting the third overall pick, I wanted to get one of the quarterbacks in my top tier: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts or Jayden Daniels. With Allen and Jackson off the board, it came down to Hurts and Daniels. I chose Hurts because of his longer track record, and you know he's getting the ball at the goal line at least a couple times a game. Daniels has more upside, but Hurts felt like the safer pick. From there, I wanted difference makers. Brian Thomas Jr. should be a solid WR1 with upside. Christian McCaffrey should be a solid RB1 and could exceed expectations if he’s able to avoid injuries. Justin Fields should be a solid QB2 and I tried (and mostly failed) to get upside in the late rounds.
Favorite Pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars - I try to stay away from players who have one good year of production (shout out to Michael Clayton back in the day). But Thomas is in a great situation. He was WR4 in PPR last year, even though Trevor Lawrence was in and out of the lineup and Doug Pederson was on his way to the unemployment line. Thomas is also the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Liam Cohen's offense, which helped Baker Mayfield throw for 4,544 yards and 41 touchdowns last year. Even if Travis Hunter holds up playing both ways, Thomas is the alpha in this offense and is going to get the bulk of that volume.
Least Favorite Pick: Matthew Golden, Packers – I went a little receiver crazy in the middle of the draft and wound up taking Golden in the 10th round. The first Packer receiver taken in the first round since the George W. Bush administration is quite the achievement and Golden's 6.5% drop rate would have been tied with Christian Watson for the lowest among qualifying receivers last year, according to Pro Football Focus. But he didn't post a 1,000-yard season in college and Jayden Reed will likely be the Packers WR1 after sending Drew Rosenhaus to gather intel last month. If I were to do it again, I'd take Reed first and pivot to another running back (Jordan Mason?) to add depth to my fantasy backfield.
Bob Harris
Draft Strategy: One of the key goals of the Superflex format is to give quarterbacks a fantasy impact closer to their real-world importance. It doesn't entirely succeed at that, but it does create positional scarcity -- something that usually drives the flow of drafts. My aim is to come out of the first three rounds with two quarterbacks. I'm not opposed to taking them in Rounds 1 and 2, but this particular draft had slightly less quarterback panic than usual. After spending a second-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, who typically goes in the middle of Round 1, landing Bo Nix, a player I'm very high on, in Round 3, I felt like it was a win.
Favorite Pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders -Again, grabbing Jeanty in Round 2 feels good. It got even better in hindsight after I landed Nix as my QB2. Jeanty's high-end, tackle-breaking abilities aside, he lands in an offense run by Chip Kelly, whose history of fielding high-end fantasy backs in run-heavy offenses dates back to his time as the Eagles head coach when LeSean McCoy was a dominant force. I’m expecting big things from Jeanty in 2025.
Least Favorite Pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins - This is a good opportunity to remind you to create a draft queue to work from. I was searching for another player -- Jauan Jennings -- and timed out while searching. Yes, even veterans can make rookie errors if they haven't prepared properly. I’m just not feeling good about Waddle in Round 8 in super flex.
Marcus Mosher
Draft Strategy: With the No. 5 pick, I knew there would be a pretty good chance that four quarterbacks would be taken ahead of me. Rather than reach on a quarterback, I decided to take the best player available at that spot and it was Ja'Marr Chase. Passing on a quarterback in Round 1 in a superflex draft is always a bit scary, but I had confidence I would be able to get decent value in Rounds 4-7 … and that's what happened.
Favorite Pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders - You could talk me into selecting Bowers with my first pick because he gives that type of weekly advantage over every tight end in fantasy football. But the fact that I got him in Round 2 makes it even better. Bowers will have a better quarterback, head coach, and offensive coordinator, making him one of the safest players in all of fantasy. Even if he regresses some, he is still a major value in Round 2.
Least Favorite Pick: Jordan Love, QB, Packers - After grabbing Justin Herbert in Round 4, I thought I should get ahead of another potential quarterback run and ensure that I have two good signal-callers on my roster. While I don't dislike Love, passing on Marvin Harrison Jr., DeVonta Smith, and D.K. Metcalf makes me feel sick … especially considering I was able to grab Michael Penix Jr. a few rounds later. I would have loved my team much more if I had a better No. 2 receiver, like Harrison Jr., Smith or Metcalf, to pair with Chase.
Jen Piacenti
Draft Strategy: My plan for a Superflex is generally to get two quarterbacks in the first three rounds, and a third known starter in later rounds. I was able to do that here, though I would have liked to have one quarterback with more mobility. Still, I got the stack with C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins and also bought into the Bengals with Joe Burrow and Chase Brown. I wasn’t able to get a truly elite running back, but I was able to get the RB rooms for both Seattle and Dallas. As I mentioned in a previous article, I am high on the Seattle run game this year- specifically Ken Walker, though he has to be cuffed with Zach Charbonnet.
Favorite Pick: Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders – Getting Ertz in Round 14 sees like a win. In fact, it became my favorite pick after Lindsay Rhodes sent me a text saying how I had taken her guy and she loved the pick. Ertz averaged four catches per game and 10 yards per catch with seven total TDs in 2024 with Jayden Daniels. He’s a perfect backup for TJ Hockenson.
Least Favorite Pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants - I would have rather had a better third signal-caller than Dart, but still it just didn’t seem doable with the way this particular draft fell.
Isaiah De Los Santos
Draft Strategy: Superflex is a completely new territory for me, but I’m happy with how my lineup turned out. I made sure to grab my second quarterback (Drake Maye, 4.6) early, which turned out to be prudent as I started a run at the position (four of the next five picks) instead of being caught at the end of one. Being set at quarterback allowed me to scoop up some exciting wideouts like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jameson Williams and George Pickens in the mid rounds to go along with Saquon Barkley and second-rounder Ladd McConkey.
Favorite Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions - I loved getting Williams in the sixth round. All of his early-career struggles appear to be in the rearview mirror following a breakout 2024 campaign. That sets him up for an even bigger 2025 with his Jared Goff chemistry now established and no major WR3 established in Detroit. Lions coaches are raving about how Williams looks at OTAs, too, which is another reason to buy his fantasy stock.
Least Favorite Pick: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens - In hindsight, my Andrews pick is one I’d likely take back if I had a do-over. His uninspiring 2024 campaign was carried by a career-high 11 touchdowns, which no one should expect to be repeated in 2025. The Ravens added a big-name receiver in DeAndre Hopkins to compete for targets this year, which is only one sign of trouble for the tight end. John Harbaugh also recently spoke about seeing Isaiah Likely as an All-Pro player, foreshadowing a changing of the guard in Baltimore.
Iain MacMillan
Draft Strategy: It's important in a Superflex league to get one of the top quarterbacks with your first-round pick, and I was able to do that with the selection of Patrick Mahomes. My strategy changed after my first pick as the rest of the league aimed to get two quarterbacks. I allowed them to do that so I could grab some top end talent later than I would have been able to in a non-superflex league, including the top two tight end in the draft, Trey McBride, in the fourth round. While I didn't get an elite second quarterback, I was able to snag an underrated Sam Darnold in the eighth round. I also grabbed a projected Week 1 starter in Tyler Shough in Round 10 in hopes that least one of those two will prove to be an asset.
Favorite Pick: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders - It's rare to be able to get a primary running back as late in a draft as I was able to snag Robinson Jr. (Round 9). All signs and reports point to him once again being the primary ball-carrier for the Commanders, and he'll get a chance to build off his 2024 season where he averaged 4.3 yards per carry, a career high for him. While he does have some injury concerns, I was able to draft Austin Ekeler as a pass-catching handcuff in the 13th round. As long as their sixth-round pick, Chris Rodriguez Jr., doesn't steal carries from Robinson, this pick should age well.
Least Favorite Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Saints - Opting to use an early pick on a top tight end left me needing a third wide receiver in the seventh round, and there wasn't one left on the board that I loved. I ended up taking Olave, who certainly has top receiver talent, but has plenty of question marks surrounding him this season. A rookie quarterback, a new head coach, and a 2024 season that was plagued by injuries makes him a risky pick this year.
Richard Louis
Draft Strategy: Rolling into this superflex mock draft, I knew quarterbacks would be flying off the board. I wanted to draft one with my first pick, but since I was ninth overall, I saw Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes all go within the first eight picks. Instead of focusing on a quarterback, I decided to pivot and select elite playmakers at other offensive skill positions. That led me to draft Justin Jefferson, Derrick Henry, and Breece Hall with three of my first four overall picks.
Favorite Pick: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets- The Jets have a new identity with Aaron Glenn becoming the head coach and Tanner Engstrand becoming the offensive coordinator. New York also signed Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback, and this offense will be run-heavy. Even though Hall has yet to log a 1,000-yard rushing season in his career, having Fields will open rushing lanes. The Iowa State product also has soft hands out of the backfield and will be a safety valve in the passing attack. Hall has logged at least 870 rushing yards, 480 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Least Favorite Pick: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions- The Lions had a lot of moving parts this offseason. On the offensive end, they lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Engstrand and linemen Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler. While they have John Morton in as OC and the bulk of the playmakers returning, the offense will likely take a step back. Under Johnson, Goff had at least 4,000 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns, but I expect those numbers to take a dip. The changes up front and at play caller will negatively impact his production, so I don’t feel the most confident heading with Goff as my main starter.
Jamey Eisenberg
Draft Strategy: I decided to wait for a quarterback, and I liked the way my roster turned out with Dak Prescott in Round 4, Trevor Lawrence in Round 5, Anthony Richardson in Round 10 and Aaron Rodgers in Round 15. If Richardson reaches his potential -- and can stay healthy -- then this quarterback quartet has incredible upside. By being patient at quarterback, I was able to collect plenty of talent at running back and receiver, too.
Favorite Pick: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots – Landing Henderson in Round 8 was a big win. He's the third running back on this fantasy football roster, but he has top-15 upside during his rookie campaign, even with Rhamondre Stevenson in the New England roster.
Least Favorite Pick: Tyler Warren TE, Colts - While I like the dup of Warren in Round 12 and Isaiah Likely in Round 16, I waited too long for a tight end. I probably should have selected David Njoku, who is my No. 5 ranked tight end, in Round 9 when he was still on the board.
Joseph Summers
Draft Strategy: My goal here was to go heavy wide receivers in hopes of catching some running back and quarterback value in later rounds. To be frank, I don't think the strategy was particularly successful. I easily have the worst quarterback room in the league and will now be forced to make trades in order to upgrade. That said, I believe I have an elite wideout group and that can carry me for the season. A top four of Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rashee Rice, and D.J. Moore should make me competitive most weeks.
Favorite Pick: D.J. Moore, WR, Bears - With Ben Johnson now coaching the Bears, I expect a massive improvement out of Caleb Williams and the offense. If that happens, Moore will be a steal in Round 6. He's proven to be an excellent fantasy option when he's engaged and while the relationship with Williams felt rocky last year, this is a bet on how much of an improvement Johnson represents over 2024 coaches Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown.
Least Favorite Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings - This is less about McCarthy, who should be effective in Kevin O'Connell's system, and more about waiting this long to take my first quarterback in a superflex (Round 5). McCarthy and Geno Smith are hardly a murderer's row, and I missed an opportunity to get an edge at the most important position in this format. My strategy has made me dependent on dominant receiver play, though I left a lot of meat on the bone by being the last person in the league to take a quarterback.
Devon Planata
Draft Strategy: Drafting at the No. 12 spot in a superflex league, I expected that most of the top quarterback names would be off the board by my first pick. With that being said, I was thrilled to land Jahmyr Gibbs, CeeDee Lamb, and Kyren Williams in the first three rounds before taking Caleb Williams. I would've liked to have drafted my second quarterback before Round 8, but I can't complain about the talent I amassed in the first seven rounds.
Favorite Pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns — Even though the Browns' quarterback situation is still up in the air, I still love Jeudy's outlook heading into the 2025 campaign. He's fresh off a Pro Bowl performance that saw him tally career-highs in catches (90) and yards (1,229) while scoring four touchdowns, and he should have a shot at similar success in 2025. I was more than thrilled to see him on the board in Round 7, especially when considering the wideouts who were taken after him. With Lamb and Davante Adams in the mix, too, I don't think I've ever been more confident in a fantasy wide receiver room in a fantasy league.
Least Favorite Pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins — Again, I waited too long to add a second quarterback, which led to my taking Tagovailoa in Round 8. His inconsistencies combined with a concerning injury history make him tough to trust each week, but I felt like I had no other options at the time. Looking back, I could've waited longer to take Aaron Rodgers or one of the Colts' quarterbacks, since they all likely have "safer" outlooks than Tagovailoa. The Dolphins signal-caller could be a decent value pick if he stays healthy, but I won't hold my breath and will likely try to avoid him in future fantasy drafts.