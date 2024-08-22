Terry McLaurin Fantasy Outlook Rising, Jahan Dotson's Falling After Eagles-Commanders Trade
In a surprising move, the Washington Commanders have traded away Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh rounders. The rare in-division move has fantasy implications, and we’ll start with the Eagles.
Jahan Dotson's Fantasy Football Impact in Philly
Dotson will be the No. 3 receiver in their passing game, behind incumbent starters A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. He’ll also have to contend with Dallas Goedert for targets.
That obviously decreases his fantasy football value for 2024, making Dotson less attractive even as a late-round flier. So, while he’ll be in a better offense, the move to Philadelphia is less than attractive in our fantasy world thanks to decreased volume.
On positive note, Dotson gives Jalen Hurts a potential bump from having another weapon in the passing game. Prior to the trade, Britain Covey, Parris Campbell and John Ross were competing for the WR3 role.
Terry McLaurin Leads the Charge in Washington
In Washington, I can see Terry McLaurin moving up a few spots in terms of average draft position. After all, the Commanders will now field Olamide Zaccheus as their No. 2 wide receiver with Dyami Brown also in the mix. That’s not overly exciting, so McLaurin could see even more targets from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has WR2 upside.
Dotson’s absence is also good for Austin Ekeler, who could see more work in a pass-catching role. Also, rookie Luke McCaffrey, is now the favorite to be Washington's starting slot man. Like Zaccheus, I can now see managers taking a late-round gamble on McCaffrey. He’s worth a look as a WR5.
You can also make an argument for Zach Ertz and Ben Sinnott moving up at the tight end position. Ertz is considered the favorite to be the starter to open the season, but Sinnott could usurp him as the season rolls on.