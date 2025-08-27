Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker Fantasy Value Rises After Adam Thielen Trade
Adam Thielen is going home.
The veteran wide receiver is heading back to the Minnesota Vikings, and I’d expect him to be in their starting lineup to open the season with Jordan Addison suspended three games and Jalen Nailor banged up. That makes Thielen worth a late rounder in fantasy drafts, but he’ll likely fall into a lesser role upon Addison’s return.
In Carolina, this move boosts the value of Jalen Coker, who figures to be the new starting slot man alongside perimeter receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. He should now be on the radar in the later rounds. Thielen’s absence creates more targets for all the Panthers wideouts, so give McMillan and Legette a small boost.
