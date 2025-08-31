The Best Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Team Names
The NFL's regular season is about to begin, which means the fantasy football season is about to begin.
Sure, it's an incredible feeling to see your favorite team win the ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy. But to win your fantasy football league? To have trash talking rights for the next 12 months? There's nothing sweeter than that.
And if you're looking to secure the rights to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson this year, you're in luck. Here are some of our favorite fantasy football team names for the All-Pro wide out.
Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Outlook
There will be a quarterback change in Minnesota, as Sam Darnold is out and JJ McCarthy. Now, that's not to say that Darnold was an elite quarterback. In fact, you could argue that Jefferson saved Darnold's flailing career.
Which is to say, no one is expecting a drop off with McCarthy under center in Minnesota. SI Fantasy expert Micahel Fabiano has him ranked as the No. 2 WR in his latest rankings.
Last season, Jefferson finished with 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Most experts are projecting very similar numbers this season.
Currently dealing with a hamstring injury, the Vikings expect Jefferson to be ready for Week 1. Fantasy Pros' expert consensus has Jefferson as the fourth-best player this season and his ADP is currently No. 5.
So, if you're looking to get Jefferson on your team, even with the potential of his hamstring injury lingering, you're going to need a top five pick.
The Best Justin Jefferson Fantasy Team Names
1. We Built This Griddy
2. Carry On My Wayward (Jeffer)son
3. Justin Credible
4. Griddy Griddy Bang Bang
5. Griddy Gang
6. Jefferson Airplane/Starship
7. Griddler On The Roof
8. Griddy Fly For A Vikes Guy
9. Griddy Little Liars
10. DJ Jazzy Jeff(erson)
11. Prodigal (Jeffer)son
12. This Just-in
13. The Twin City Griddy Committee
14. Get Griddy With It
15. Jet Set Jefferson
16. Justin It To Win It
17. Turn On The JJettas
18. I Griddy The Fool!
19. Benny and the JJettas
20. WWJJD