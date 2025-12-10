Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 15
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight Ends Rankings Week 15
1. Trey McBride at Texans
2. George Kittle vs. Titans
3. Brock Bowers at Eagles
4. Jake Ferguson vs. Vikings
5. Tyler Warren at Seahawks
6. Mark Andrews at Bengals
7. Travis Kelce vs. Chargers
8. Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Bears
9. Dalton Schultz vs. Cardinals
10. Dalton Kincaid at Patriots
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Mark Andrews at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Andrews is coming off a 1.9-point stinker against the Steelers, and his teammate, Isaiah Likely, has been the best fantasy tight end in Baltimore in the last two weeks. Still, I like both of them in a great matchup against Cincinnati. Their defense has allowed the most points to tight ends (by a mile), as it’s given up 12-plus PPR points to the position 11 times this season.
Start ‘Em
Harold Fannin Jr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fannin Jr. went off last week in a loss to the Titans, scoring a career best 25.4 fantasy points. He’s pushed his yearly points-per-game average to over 11 points, and David Njoku is dealing with a bum knee, which could mean more targets in Week 15. I’d stream the rookie against the Bears, who have allowed nearly 14 points per game to enemy tight ends over the last eight weeks.
Dalton Schultz vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz was held to just 5.2 fantasy points in last weekend’s loss to the Chiefs, but he’s still scored double digits in four of his last six games. I’d keep him in starting lineups against the Cardinals, who have given up 12-plus points to tight ends eight times, including three since Week 11. That includes a 12.2-point effort from Colby Parkinson in last week’s loss to the Rams.
Dalton Kincaid at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid returned to action with a bang last week, as he scored a touchdown and 14.1 fantasy points against the Bengals. While he played only 21 snaps, Kincaid was still targeted five times in the contest. He’ll be a nice starter this week too, facing a Patriots defense he beat for 16.8 points back in Week 5. In all, New England has allowed the ninth-most points to tight ends.
More Starts
- Kyle Pitts Sr. at Buccaneers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Isaiah Likely at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Theo Johnson vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Oronde Gadsden at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gadsden has failed to score double digits in four straight games, and this week’s matchup against the Chiefs makes him a risky fantasy starter. Only two tight ends have scored more than 10 points against Kansas City this season, and their defense has held the likes of Tyler Warren, Jake Ferguson, Evan Engram, and Dalton Schultz to single digits during this season.
Sit ‘Em
Dallas Goedert vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert had a huge game on Monday, but he had posted single digits in his previous four games and five of his last six. That’s a far cry from what was a very productive start to the season. I’d keep the veteran on the pine this week, as Goedert faces a Raiders defense that’s allowed just one touchdown and the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in the last eight weeks.
Evan Engram vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram, listed as a sit ‘em last week, scored just 2.8 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. That was a far cry from the 13.9 points he had posted the previous week. Regardless, he needs to stay on the sidelines against the Packers. Just six tight ends have scored double digits against them, and most were elite players like Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson and Sam LaPorta.
Hunter Henry vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills gave up a shocking 20.6 fantasy points to Mike Gesicki in Week 14, but he was only the second tight end to score more than 7.5 points against them this season. That includes Henry, who was held to just two catches and 6.6 fantasy points in his first matchup of the year against Buffalo. I’d keep the veteran tight end on the fantasy sidelines in this huge AFC East contest.
More Sits
- Cade Otton vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Brenton Strange at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Pat Freiermuth vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)