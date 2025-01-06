Top Five Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Tyreek Hill in 2025
The 2024 NFL regular season is over, and Tyreek Hill didn’t take much time to complain about his situation in Miami. After Sunday’s loss to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, Hill suggested that it might be time for him to move on from the Miami Dolphins.
"I just got to do what's best for me and my family," Hill said. "I'm opening the door. I'm out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Hill is coming off the worst fantasy season of his career, failing to post 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019 (and he missed four games that year). He also scored just 218.2 PPR points and finished the NFL’s regular season as the WR18. When you consider he was one of the top three overall picks in countless drafts, well, Hill was clearly a major bust.
So, if Hill is done in Miami, where would be his best fantasy landing spots for 2025?
Here’s five teams that could help revitalize his fantasy value.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers don’t have an alpha wide receiver, and Hill would fill that void in the offense of Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. With a proven quarterback in Justin Herbert under center and some good young talent in the offense, including J.K. Dobbins (UFA), Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, Hill would be in a good position to rebound in the stat sheets.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
This was the first team that came to my mind, as the Raiders badly need help at wideout (among other positions). Changes are coming to the roster, most notably at quarterback where the team will either draft a new starter or acquire one (maybe Kirk Cousins?). Hill isn’t going to win in Las Vegas, but he could post some nice fantasy stats in the offense.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Is it me, or do the Ravens come up every year as a good landing spot for a veteran wide receiver? Imagine Hill catching passes from Lamar Jackson and playing alongside Zay Flowers in an offense that has a big stud in their backfield in Derrick Henry? That’s enough to make Ravens fans and fantasy managers froth at the mouth. It could be a great match.
4. Denver Broncos
The Broncos have a talented young quarterback in Bo Nix, not to mention a prominent head coach and offensive mind in Sean Payton. Adding Hill to an offense that also has Courtland Sutton would do nothing but help make Nix an even better NFL (and fantasy) quarterback. It would also give Hill a chance to play his former team, the Chiefs, two times a season.
5. Kansas City Chiefs
Speaking of the Chiefs …could a reunion happen? DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown are both slated to become free agents, and Rashee Rice is coming off an injured knee that required surgery. Hill already has a rapport with Patrick Mahomes, and he obviously knows the offense well, so this has to be in consideration as a top-five fantasy landing spot.