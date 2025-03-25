Fabs' Updated 2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Garrett Wilson Up, Puka Nacua Down
Most of the big free-agent moves and trades have already occurred this offseason and you can find all the fantasy analysis here. That leaves just a handful of potential transactions to be made (Aaron Rodgers might be at the top of the list) before the NFL Draft in April.
Considering all that, here’s how I see the first five rounds (60 picks) going if I were to hold a fantasy football draft for 2025 or participate in a best ball league right now.
This mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex starters (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.
Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Team 7 and Team 10 didn’t take a running back. Others went “old school” and focused on running backs early, while others took a tight end and/or a quarterback higher than the other teams in the draft.
I’ve also included the players whose draft value has risen and fallen compared to my previous mock draft, which is based on free-agent signings or trades that have occurred over the last month. Players who have moved up or down into different rounds are also highlighted in the mock.
Check out my initial Top 200 player rankings for more insights into where I see every player and position stacking up.
Risers: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR; Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks; DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers; Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers; Najee Harris, RB, Chargers; Rome Odunze, WR, Bears, Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
Fallers: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams; Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs; Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs; Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs; J.K. Dobbins, RB, Free Agent; Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings; Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy by Pick
Tm 1, Tm 3, Tm 11: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 2: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 4: Running Back, Tight End, Quarterback
Tm 5, Tm 6: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Running Back
Tm 7: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback
Tm 9: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Tm 10: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Tm 12: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Round 1
1.1. Team 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.2. Team 2: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.3. Team 3: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.4. Team 4: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.5. Team 5: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.6. Team 6: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.7. Team 7: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.8. Team 8: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
1.9. Team 9: De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
1.10. Team 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets (Rd. 3)
1.11. Team 11: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
1.12. Team 12: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Notes: The top four picks in this draft are the same as in my previous mock, led by young stud running back Bijan Robinson. I did move St. Brown and Lamb ahead of Jefferson now that Jefferson will be catching passes from unproven QB J.J. McCarthy next season. I’ve also moved Wilson up two full rounds after the Jets signed his former college teammate, Justin Fields, as their new starting quarterback. What’s more, Wilson will become the unquestioned best option in the passing game with Davante Adams signing with the Rams in free agency.
Round 2
2.13. Team 12: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
2.14. Team 11: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.15. Team 10: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.16. Team 9: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
2.17. Team 8: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams (Rd. 1)
2.18. Team 7: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks (Rd. 3)
2.19. Team 6: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.20. Team 5: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.21. Team 4: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.22. Team 3: James Cook, RB, Bills
2.23. Team 2: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
2.24. Team 1: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
Notes: Collins leads off the second round, and he’s the first of five wideouts drafted. Nacua fell out of the top 12 now that he’ll be sharing targets with Adams, but I still like him as a low-end WR1 in fantasy drafts. On the flip side, Smith-Njigba has pushed into WR1 territory after the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf. He should be the top option in the Seattle passing game; Cooper Kupp isn’t going to put a dent into his value. In fact, JSN could see more targets than he did in his breakout 2024 year.
Round 3
3.25. Team 1: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles (Rd. 2)
3.26. Team 2: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders (Rd. 2)
3.27. Team 3: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.28. Team 4: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.29. Team 5: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
3.30. Team 6: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
3.31. Team 7: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
3.32. Team 8: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
3.33. Team 9: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks (Rd. 3)
3.34. Team 10: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
3.35. Team 11: Davante Adams, WR, Rams
3.36. Team 12: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
Notes: Three straight receivers were picked to start this round, including Brown, McLaurin and Evans. Brown and McLaurin dropped just a few spots, as players like Wilson and JSN have moved ahead of them. Allen is the first quarterback picked in the mock, but Jackson came off the board just a few picks later. McCaffrey is a third-rounder in this mock, as the 49ers have traded Jordan Mason to Minnesota and lost Elijah Mitchell to the Chiefs. Of course, his proneness to injuries makes CMC a major gamble. I’ve moved Walker III up a few spots into Round 3, as I think the Seahawks will lean on the run more under their new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. Adams, now in L.A., dropped a few spots but remains a third-round pick … he should be fine without Aaron Rodgers, and with Matthew Stafford.
Round 4
4.37. Team 12: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
4.38. Team 11: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
4.39. Team 10: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.40. Team 9: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.41. Team 8: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
4.42. Team 7: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
4.43. Team 6: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs (Rd. 3)
4.44. Team 5: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
4.45. Team 4: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks (Rd. 5)
4.46. Team 3: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.47. Team 2: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
4.48. Team 1: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (Rd. 5)
Notes: Hurts, who finished fifth among quarterbacks on a points-per-game basis, is the first player off the board and the third field general. Daniels, the QB5 overall as a rookie, looks like a true fantasy superstar in the making. The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle, but I don’t think it will hurt Hubbard’s role in the offense much. Higgins, who signed a big deal to stay in Cincinnati, remains a high-end WR2. Rice dropped a round after the Chiefs kept Hollywood Brown, but his stock is in limbo considering he could be suspended for his off-field issues of a year ago. Metcalf moved up into Round 4, but we’re still not sure who the quarterback will be in Pittsburgh (maybe Rodgers). Smith moved up into Round 4, but I put him just a few spots higher than he was in the previous mock. He remains a fantasy WR2.
Round 5
5.49. Team 1: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
5.50. Team 2: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
5.51. Team 3: Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers (N/A)
5.52. Team 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals (Rd. 4)
5.53. Team 5: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
5.54. Team 6: Najee Harris, RB, Chargers (N/A)
5.55. Team 7: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
5.56. Team 8: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs (Rd. 4)
5.57. Team 9: Rome Odunze, WR, Bears (N/A)
5.58. Team 10: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
5.59. Team 11: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders (N/A)
5.60. Team 12: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
Notes: This round saw several changes compared to the last mock draft. Worthy, Jones, Dobbins and Addison have all dropped out of the top 60, for different reasons. Worthy has off-field issues, Jones will be sharing the Vikings backfield with Mason, Dobbins remains unsigned, and Addison loses some luster with McCarthy under center. Jennings was a big mover in the right direction, as the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to Washington and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL. Harris, who wasn’t in my previous mock, moves up as a result of his signing with the Chargers, which I love for his fantasy value.
Pacheco dropped a round after the Chiefs signed Mitchell and kept Kareem Hunt. Pacheco could be mired in a committee next season. Odunze has moved up after the Bears let Keenan Allen walk and signed Olamide Zacchaeus instead. He’ll be a big breakout player. I also moved Meyers up, as the Raiders acquired Geno Smith to be their new quarterback.