Fabs' Initial 2025 Top 200 Fantasy Football Players For PPR Leagues
Spring is here!
It’s a time when many fantasy fans are gearing up for a new Major League Baseball season or simply gearing up to root for their favorite MLB teams. (Let’s Go Yankees!).
With spring also comes the next step in preparing for the next NFL season … the draft. At that point, we will have a pretty good idea of what rosters, depth charts, and fantasy values will look like.
Until then, however, I like to put together my pre-NFL draft fantasy rankings. I’ve already covered the individual positions, so now it’s time for my top 200 all based on PPR scoring. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats.
- Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots, and 14 were tight ends. If we expand that to the top 200, 102 were wide receivers, 59 were running backs and 39 were tight ends.
- In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and one (Brock Bowers) was a tight end.
- Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop-off in terms of where I have my QB5 (Joe Burrow – 52nd) ranked and my QB6 (Baker Mayfield – 82nd).
- You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option in your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Justin Fields, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among others) ranked outside of the top 90. Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa are outside of the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five quarterbacks, I’d be patient and get one in the middle to late rounds.
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!
Top 200 Fantasy Football Player Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
1
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
3
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
6
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
7
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
8
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
9
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
10
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
11
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
12
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
13
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
14
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
15
Drake London
WR
ATL
16
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
17
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
18
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
19
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
20
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
21
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
22
James Cook
RB
BUF
23
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
24
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
25
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
26
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
27
Mike Evans
WR
TB
28
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
29
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
30
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
31
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
32
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
33
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
34
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
35
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
36
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
37
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
38
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
39
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
40
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
41
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
42
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
43
James Conner
RB
ARI
44
David Montgomery
RB
DET
45
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
46
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
47
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
48
George Kittle
TE
SF
49
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
50
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
51
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
52
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
53
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
54
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
55
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
56
Chris Olave
WR
NO
57
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
58
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
59
David Njoku
TE
CLE
60
J.K. Dobbins
RB
FA
61
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
62
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
63
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
64
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
65
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
66
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
67
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
68
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
69
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
70
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
71
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
72
Jonnu Smith
TE
MIA
73
Aaron Jones
RB
MIN
74
Rachaad White
RB
TB
75
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
76
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
77
Keenan Allen
WR
FA
78
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
79
George Pickens
WR
PIT
80
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
WAS
81
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
82
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
83
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAC
84
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
85
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
86
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
87
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
88
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
89
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
90
Stefon Diggs
WR
FA
91
Josh Downs
WR
IND
92
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
93
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
94
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
95
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
96
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
97
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
98
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
99
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
100
Christian Kirk
WR
HOU
101
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
102
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
103
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
104
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
105
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
106
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
107
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
108
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
109
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
110
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
111
Nick Chubb
RB
FA
112
Audric Estime
RB
DEN
113
Jared Goff
QB
DET
114
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
115
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
116
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
117
Cedric Tillman
WR
CLE
118
Sincere McCormick
RB
LV
119
Jordan Love
QB
GB
120
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
121
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
122
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
123
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
124
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAC
125
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
126
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
127
Drake Maye
QB
NE
128
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
129
Christian Watson
WR
GB
130
Cade Otton
TE
TB
131
Brenton Strange
TE
JAC
132
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
133
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
134
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
135
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
136
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
137
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
138
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
139
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
140
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
141
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
142
Amari Cooper
WR
FA
143
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
144
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
145
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
146
Geno Smith
QB
LV
147
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
148
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
149
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
150
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
151
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
152
Aaron Rodgers
QB
FA
153
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
154
Zach Ertz
TE
WAS
155
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
156
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
157
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
158
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
159
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
160
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
161
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
162
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
163
Demario Douglas
WR
NE
164
Josh Palmer
WR
BUF
165
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
166
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
167
Antonio Gibson
RB
NE
168
Taysom Hill
TE
NO
169
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
170
Miles Sanders
RB
DAL
171
Devin Singletary
RB
NYG
172
Mike Williams
WR
LAC
173
Dontayvion Wicks
WR
GB
174
Gabe Davis
WR
JAC
175
Kayshon Boutte
WR
NE
176
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
177
Derek Carr
QB
NO
178
Russell Wilson
QB
FA
179
Jordan Whittington
WR
LAR
180
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
TEN
181
Cole Kmet
TE
CHI
182
Jameis Winston
QB
NYG
183
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
BAL
184
Brandin Cooks
WR
NO
185
Parker Washington
WR
JAC
186
Darius Slayton
WR
NYG
187
Khalil Herbert
RB
IND
188
AJ Dillon
RB
PHI
189
Ty Johnson
RB
BUF
190
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
191
Juwan Johnson
TE
NO
192
Raheem Mostert
RB
LV
193
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
194
Isaiah Likely
TE
BAL
195
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
196
Elijah Moore
WR
FA
197
Tre Tucker
WR
LV
198
Ray-Ray McCloud
WR
ATL
199
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
200
Devaughn Vele
WR
DEN