Fabs' Initial 2025 Top 200 Fantasy Football Players For PPR Leagues

Michael Fabiano

Bijan Robinson is the No. 1 fantasy football player in Michael Fabiano's initial top 200 list.

Spring is here!

It’s a time when many fantasy fans are gearing up for a new Major League Baseball season or simply gearing up to root for their favorite MLB teams. (Let’s Go Yankees!).

With spring also comes the next step in preparing for the next NFL season … the draft. At that point, we will have a pretty good idea of what rosters, depth charts, and fantasy values will look like.

Until then, however, I like to put together my pre-NFL draft fantasy rankings. I’ve already covered the individual positions, so now it’s time for my top 200 all based on PPR scoring. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats.

  • Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots, and 14 were tight ends. If we expand that to the top 200, 102 were wide receivers, 59 were running backs and 39 were tight ends.
  • In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and one (Brock Bowers) was a tight end.
  • Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop-off in terms of where I have my QB5 (Joe Burrow – 52nd) ranked and my QB6 (Baker Mayfield – 82nd).
  • You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option in your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Justin Fields, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among others) ranked outside of the top 90. Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa are outside of the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five quarterbacks, I’d be patient and get one in the middle to late rounds.

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!

Top 200 Fantasy Football Player Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

1

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

3

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

6

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

7

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

8

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

9

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

10

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

11

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

12

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

13

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

14

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

15

Drake London

WR

ATL

16

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

17

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

18

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

19

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

20

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

21

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

22

James Cook

RB

BUF

23

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

24

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

25

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

26

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

27

Mike Evans

WR

TB

28

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

29

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

30

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

31

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

32

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

33

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

34

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

35

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

36

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

37

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

38

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

39

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

40

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

41

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

42

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

43

James Conner

RB

ARI

44

David Montgomery

RB

DET

45

Najee Harris

RB

LAC

46

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

47

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

48

George Kittle

TE

SF

49

DK Metcalf

WR

PIT

50

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

51

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

52

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

53

Jauan Jennings

WR

SF

54

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

55

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

56

Chris Olave

WR

NO

57

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

58

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

59

David Njoku

TE

CLE

60

J.K. Dobbins

RB

FA

61

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

62

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

63

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

64

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

65

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

66

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

67

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

68

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

69

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

70

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

71

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

72

Jonnu Smith

TE

MIA

73

Aaron Jones

RB

MIN

74

Rachaad White

RB

TB

75

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

76

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

77

Keenan Allen

WR

FA

78

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

79

George Pickens

WR

PIT

80

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

WAS

81

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

82

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

83

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAC

84

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

85

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

86

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

87

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

88

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

89

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

90

Stefon Diggs

WR

FA

91

Josh Downs

WR

IND

92

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

93

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

94

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

95

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

96

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

97

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

98

Justin Fields

QB

NYJ

99

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

100

Christian Kirk

WR

HOU

101

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

102

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

103

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

104

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

105

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

106

Jalen McMillan

WR

TB

107

Javonte Williams

RB

DAL

108

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

109

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

110

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

111

Nick Chubb

RB

FA

112

Audric Estime

RB

DEN

113

Jared Goff

QB

DET

114

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

115

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

116

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

117

Cedric Tillman

WR

CLE

118

Sincere McCormick

RB

LV

119

Jordan Love

QB

GB

120

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

121

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

122

Jordan Mason

RB

MIN

123

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

124

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAC

125

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

126

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

127

Drake Maye

QB

NE

128

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

129

Christian Watson

WR

GB

130

Cade Otton

TE

TB

131

Brenton Strange

TE

JAC

132

Isaac Guerendo

RB

SF

133

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

134

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

135

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

136

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

137

Rico Dowdle

RB

CAR

138

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

139

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

140

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

ATL

141

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

142

Amari Cooper

WR

FA

143

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

144

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

145

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

146

Geno Smith

QB

LV

147

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

148

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

149

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

150

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

151

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

152

Aaron Rodgers

QB

FA

153

Sam Darnold

QB

SEA

154

Zach Ertz

TE

WAS

155

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

156

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

157

Braelon Allen

RB

NYJ

158

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

159

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

160

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

161

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

162

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

163

Demario Douglas

WR

NE

164

Josh Palmer

WR

BUF

165

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

166

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

167

Antonio Gibson

RB

NE

168

Taysom Hill

TE

NO

169

Jalen Coker

WR

CAR

170

Miles Sanders

RB

DAL

171

Devin Singletary

RB

NYG

172

Mike Williams

WR

LAC

173

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

GB

174

Gabe Davis

WR

JAC

175

Kayshon Boutte

WR

NE

176

Michael Wilson

WR

ARI

177

Derek Carr

QB

NO

178

Russell Wilson

QB

FA

179

Jordan Whittington

WR

LAR

180

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

TEN

181

Cole Kmet

TE

CHI

182

Jameis Winston

QB

NYG

183

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

BAL

184

Brandin Cooks

WR

NO

185

Parker Washington

WR

JAC

186

Darius Slayton

WR

NYG

187

Khalil Herbert

RB

IND

188

AJ Dillon

RB

PHI

189

Ty Johnson

RB

BUF

190

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

191

Juwan Johnson

TE

NO

192

Raheem Mostert

RB

LV

193

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

194

Isaiah Likely

TE

BAL

195

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

196

Elijah Moore

WR

FA

197

Tre Tucker

WR

LV

198

Ray-Ray McCloud

WR

ATL

199

Alec Pierce

WR

IND

200

Devaughn Vele

WR

DEN

