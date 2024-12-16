Week 16 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Grab Jerome Ford, Kendre Miller
The first round of the fantasy postseason is in the rearview mirror, so we are now down to the final four in the majority of fantasy leagues as we head into the semifinal matchups. That means that most lineups are set, but some Week 15 injuries and performances create opportunities for many players available in many leagues.
To help with those decisions, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes five days a week, including Tuesdays when we do a deep dive into the free agents!
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jerome Ford, RB, Browns (ESPN – 32.4%; Sleeper – 42%; Yahoo! – 42%)
Ford had a big statistical game against the Chiefs, posting two catches, 104 total yards, one touchdown and 18.4 points. More importantly, the Browns lost Nick Chubb for the rest of the season with a broken foot. That means Ford is likely to be the Browns lead running back in what is a plus matchup against the Bengals. He’ll be the biggest pickup of the week.
Kendre Miller, RB, Saints (ESPN – 8%; Sleeper – 16%; Yahoo! – 11%)
Miller will be one of the hottest adds in fantasy football this week, as Alvin Kamara suffered a groin injury in a loss to the Commanders. If Kamara is unable to play next Monday night against the Packers, Miller would have flex starter value as the projected top runner in the Saints backfield. He’s available in the majority of fantasy leagues heading into the semifinals.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ESPN – 43.2%; Sleeper – 46%; Yahoo! – 44%)
Spears is coming off the best fantasy performance of his career, catching six passes with 92 total yards and scoring two touchdowns. All told, he finished with a personal-best 27.2 points. Tony Pollard played in the game, but he entered at less than 100 percent and was forced out of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals for a short time. Spears is well worth a look.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers (ESPN – 51.2%; Sleeper – 58%; Yahoo! – 65%)
Freiermuth has been solid for fantasy managers lately, scoring at least 9.9 points in all but one of his last six games including three with more than 13 points. He’s also found the end zone in each of his last three games, and his average points scored is now over 10. At what can be a difficult position to fill, Freiermuth should be on the radar if you need a tight end.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (ESPN – 56.2%; Sleeper – 56%; Yahoo! – 41%)
Johnston has been hot the last two weeks, scoring a combined 31.3 fantasy points with a touchdown in each contest. That makes the TCU product worth a roster spot in leagues as we enter the second week of the fantasy postseason. Facing the Chiefs and the Patriots in the final two weeks of the fantasy calendar, Johnston could have some flex starter value.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (ESPN – 2%; Sleeper – 7%; Yahoo! – 2%)
Need a tight end for the fantasy semi-finals? Well, get yourself some Strange! He went off in the first game since the Jaguars placed Evan Engram on injured reserve, catching 11 passes (12 targets) for 73 yards and scoring a career-high 18.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Jets. He has an attractive matchup against the Raiders defense next on the schedule as well.
Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers (ESPN – 40.4%; Sleeper – 52%; Yahoo! – 38%)
Doubs returned with a bang this past weekend, scoring a pair of touchdowns and 19 PPR points in a win over the Seahawks. He also has a plus matchup next on the slate, as the Packers host the Saints at Lambeau Field. Doubs then faces the Vikings, who have been one of the most generous teams when it comes to wideouts, in championship week.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (ESPN – 52.2%; Sleeper – 54%; Yahoo! – 56%)
I was surprised to see Richardson still available in around 45 percent of leagues across the major platforms, and I’d grab him now if possible. While his stats against the Broncos were less than impressive, he gets a plus matchup against the Titans next on the schedule. Then in Week 16, he faces a Giants defense that just gave up five touchdowns to Lamar Jackson.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets (ESPN – 43.8%; Sleeper – 38%; Yahoo! – 34%)
Rodgers, who was listed in this space last week, was able to exploit a bad Jaguars defense with 289 yards, three touchdowns and a season-high 30.1 fantasy points. He has now put up 17-plus points in two straight games, and an upcoming matchup against the Rams puts him on the fantasy radar once again. He’s well worth a look for those teams in need.
Carson Wentz, QB, Chiefs (ESPN – 0.1%; Sleeper - 0%; Yahoo! – 0%)
Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s victory over the Browns, and initial reports suggest he’s week to week. That means Wentz could end up starting Week 16 when the Chiefs face the Texans, which is one of two Saturday games on the schedule. Wentz would be a viable option for those in need, most notably in fantasy super flex formats.
Notables Quarterbacks
- Cooper Rush, Cowboys
- Sam Howell, Seahawks
- Mason Rudolph, Titans
Notable Running Backs
- Ty Johnson, Bills
- Justice Hill, Ravens
Notable Wide Receivers
- Adam Thielen, Panthers
- Rashod Bateman, Ravens
- Keon Coleman, Bills
- Malik Washington, Dolphins
- Tim Patrick Lions
- Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers
Notable Tight Ends
- Noah Gray, Chiefs
- Stone Smartt, Chargers
Notable Kickers
- Jake Moody, 49ers
- Joshua Karty, Rams
- Cam Little, Jaguars
- Eddy Pineiro, Panthers
Notable Defenses
- Cardinals
- Bengals
- Falcons
- Colts