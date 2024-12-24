Week 17 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Target Tyjae Spears, Jalen McMillan
The second round of the fantasy postseason is in the rearview mirror, so we are now down to the final two in the majority of fantasy leagues as we head into championship week. That means most lineups are set, but some Week 16 injuries and surprise performances have created opportunities for several players who are available in many leagues.
To help with those decisions, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes five days a week, including Tuesdays when we do a deep dive into the free agents!
Week 17 Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups
Kendre Miller, RB, Saints (ESPN – 47.1%; Sleeper – 49%; Yahoo! – 46%)
Miller was a hot add off the waiver wire last week, but he’s still a free agent in more than 50 percent of the three major platforms. Reports suggest that Alvin Kamara could be done for the rest of the season, which would leave Miller to see a huge uptick in touches. And with a plus matchup against the Raiders in Week 17, he could have some legitimate flex value.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ESPN – 48.2%; Sleeper – 57%; Yahoo! – 56%)
Spears was coming off the best fantasy performance of his career, scoring two touchdowns and 27.2 points in Week 15. Well, he had a nice encore against the Colts. The second-year back posted just three catches for 66 yards, but he scored two more touchdowns and had 21.6 points. He also had three more touches than Tony Pollard, so Spears has flex value.
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals (ESPN – 18%; Sleeper – 24%; Yahoo! – 18%)
James Conner suffered a knee injury and didn’t return against the Panthers, so his status for Week 17 is in question. Benson was inactive in the contest due to an injured ankle, but he would be the next man up if Conner were out and Benson was able to return. If both are out in a worst-case scenario, fantasy managers should look to add veteran Michael Carter.
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers (ESPN – 33.1%; Sleeper – 50%; Yahoo! – 45%)
McMillan, listed in the last two waiver wire articles, continued his recent hot streak with 57 yards, one touchdown and 16.7 points in a loss to the Cowboys. The rookie has now seen a combined 20 targets in his last three games, during which time he has scored no fewer than 16.7 points. He’ll be a viable flex starter when the Bucs face the Panthers in Week 17.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (ESPN – 53%; Sleeper – 58%; Yahoo! – 59%)
Richardson posted a strong fantasy stat line this weekend, throwing for 131 yards and one touchdown while rushing for an additional 70 yards and a score. In all, he finished with 20.2 points. He has now scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games, and an upcoming matchup against the Giants makes him a viable fantasy starter in championship week.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Raiders (ESPN – 47.7%; Sleeper – 56%; Yahoo! – 48%)
The Raiders backfield fell back into Mattison’s lap this week after both Zamir White and Sincere McCormick landed on injured reserve. While he did share some of the workload with Ameer Abdullah, Mattison led the team with 15 touches and scored on a 1-yard run. With a matchup against the Saints next, both backs have some flex starter appeal.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (ESPN – 44.2%; Sleeper – 56%; Yahoo! – 56%)
Schultz has been tough to start for the majority of this season, but he’s been better lately. In fact, he’s scored a touchdown and 15-plus points in two of his last three games. He now has a chance to see more targets with Tank Dell out for the season, so Schultz is well worth a look for those managers in need at tight end. He faces the Ravens on Christmas Day.
Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs (ESPN – 29%; Sleeper - 34%; Yahoo! – 33%)
Brown made his Chiefs debut on Saturday, catching five passes (eight targets) for 45 yards and scoring 9.5 fantasy points. He was limited to 20 snaps, but that total should increase in Week 17. He also saw a target on nearly 50 percent of his snaps, so the Chiefs wanted to get him involved. Brown will next face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day.
Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, 49ers (ESPN – 32.9%; Sleeper – 53%; Yahoo! – 47%)
Taylor didn’t do much against the Dolphins, but you simply can’t leave a running back in a Shanahan offense on the waiver wire. So, if Isaac Guerendo is unable to return to action when the Niners face the Lions next Monday night, Taylor Jr. is at least worth a roster spot … if not for your own roster, then to keep him from your championship week opponent.
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans (ESPN – 6.4%; Sleeper – 9%; Yahoo! – 6%)
Let’s get our “Chig” on! Okonkwo has caught fire in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 33 fantasy points on a bananas 21 targets. Believe it or not, but he hadn’t seen more than six targets in a game in any of his first 13 contests! If this type of usage continues, Okonkwo will be worth a roster spot for fantasy championship week. He faces the Jaguars next.
Notables Quarterbacks
- Michael Penix Jr., Falcons
- Bryce Young, Panthers
Notable Running Backs
- Tank Bigsby, Jaguars
- Audric Estime, Broncos
- Michael Carter, Cardinals
Notable Wide Receivers
- Romeo Doubs, Packers
- Calvin Austin III, Steelers
- Marvin Mims, Jr., Broncos
- Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons
Notable Tight Ends
- Brenton Strange, Jaguars
Notable Kickers
- Will Reichard, Vikings
- Jason Sanders, Dolphins
- Jason Myers, Seahawks
- Riley Patterson, Falcons
- Matt Prater, Cardinals
Notable Defenses
- Colts
- Dolphins
- Commanders
- Saints
- Chargers
- Titans