Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Headlined by Cedric Tillman, Matthew Stafford
The bye weeks are back, with both the 49ers and Steelers getting their break, so plenty of fantasy fans will be looking for replacements not only for players from those two teams but also for the laundry list of those who are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of action.
To help fill the void, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes five days a week, including Tuesdays when we do a deep dive into free agents!
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 9
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns (ESPN – 16%; Sleeper – 23%; Yahoo! – 18%)
Tillman, who was listed in this space last week, had another huge game for the Browns and fantasy fans alike. After scoring 18.1 points in his first game without Amari Cooper, Tillman was even better this week with seven catches, 99 yards, two touchdowns and 28.9 points in a win over the Ravens. Tillman should be the biggest add of the week in fantasy land.
Josh Downs, WR, Colts (ESPN – 48.6%; Sleeper – 63%; Yahoo! – 47%)
I feel like we’ve been here before with Downs, who was dropped in a lot of leagues after his 1.3-point stinker last week. Fortunately, he rebounded with four catches, 109 yards, one touchdown, and 22.2 fantasy points against Houston. Downs has now recorded 15-plus points in all but one of his last five games, and he has a plus matchup vs. the Vikings next.
Jameis Winston, QB, Browns (ESPN – 3.3%; Sleeper – 10%; Yahoo! – 6%)
Winston, listed in this space last week, was not added in many leagues after taking over as the Browns' starting quarterback. That should change heading into Week 9, however, as he went off against the Ravens. The veteran had 334 yards, three touchdowns and scored an impressive 23.6 fantasy points in a huge win. Winston will face the Chargers next week.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (ESPN – 18.5%; Sleeper – 34%; Yahoo! – 39%)
The return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp has put Stafford back on the fantasy radar. The veteran quarterback, who hadn’t scored more than 12.8 fantasy points since Week 2, went off for four touchdowns and 24.8 points last weel. That was more points than he had put up in his previous three games combined! Stafford faces the Seahawks defense next weekend.
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills (ESPN – 57.8%; Sleeper – 0%; Yahoo! – 41%)
Coleman has been on a hot streak, scoring 16-plus points in two straight games including 18 points vs. the Seahawks. In those contests, he’s seen a combined 14 targets. That might be a surprise after the Bills traded for Amari Cooper, but it’s true. The rookie, who has also scored 11-plus points in three of his last four games, needs to be claimed in more leagues.
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos (ESPN – 36.7%; Sleeper – 35%; Yahoo! – 25%)
Nix, listed as a start ‘em this past week, went off for 29.8 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. He has now scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games and has also averaged more points per game than Patrick Mahomes this season. The rookie, who faces the Ravens next, should be added as a matchup-based starter as we get back into the bye weeks.
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers (ESPN – 24%; Sleeper – 37%; Yahoo! – 15%)
Legette isn’t putting up huge numbers, but he has scored double digits in three of his last four games and four of his last six. He’s also scored a touchdown in three of his last four, including in Sunday’s loss to Denver. With Diontae Johnson looking like a trade candidate, Legette should be added to rosters ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Saints.
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers (ESPN – 41.7%; Sleeper – 59%; Yahoo! – 50%)
McMillan was added to a ton of leagues last week after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both went down with injuries. Still, he remains a free agent in 50% or more of ESPN and Yahoo! leagues. McMillan saw seven targets in his first full game without the two veterans, which led all Buccaneers wideouts in their loss to the Falcons. Grab McMillan if he’s available.
Elijah Moore, WR, Browns (ESPN – 1.3%; Sleeper – 7%; Yahoo! – 2%)
Tillman isn’t the lone Browns wideout who has benefitted from the Amari Cooper trade. Moore had eight catches for 85 yards against the Ravens, and he’s now seen a combined 18 targets in the last two weeks. With Winston under center in what will be an offense that throws the ball a ton moving forward, Moore should be considered off the waiver wire.
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars (ESPN – 0.1%; Sleeper – 0%; Yahoo! – 0%)
It was a bad week to be a Jaguars wide receiver, as Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., and Gabe Davis all suffered injuries. In fact, Kirk broke his collarbone and has been lost for the rest of the season. With the Jags down at least one starting receiver and maybe more, it makes sense to add Washington off the waiver wire. The Jags face the Eagles up next.
Notables: Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings; Joe Flacco, QB, Colts; Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars; Malik Willis, QB, Packers; Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons; Braelon Allen, RB, Jets; Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers; Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals; Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers; Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Texans; Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders; Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals; Will Dissly, TE, Chargers.