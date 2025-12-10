Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 15
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receivers Rankings Week 15
1. Puka Nacua vs. Lions
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Colts
3. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Ravens
4. CeeDee Lamb vs. Vikings
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Rams
6. Nico Collins vs. Cardinals
7. Davante Adams vs. Lions
8. George Pickens vs. Vikings
9. Rashee Rice vs. Chargers
10. A.J. Brown vs. Raiders
Complete Week 15 wide receiver rankings
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Jameson Williams at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams is on a heater, scoring 16-plus points in five of his last six games. He should remain in fantasy lineups against the Rams in what has all the looks of a potential barnburner in Los Angeles. In the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to perimeter receivers. Since Week 10, five wideouts have beaten the Rams for at least 12.3 fantasy points.
Start ‘Em
Justin Jefferson at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): It is insane to me that Jefferson is now subject to the matchups, but he has posted 12.3 combined points in his last three games. What’s more, he’s the WR54 since Week 10. With that said, I’d still start him against the Cowboys. No team in the league has allowed more points to perimeter receivers this year, so let’s hope Dallas can cure what ails Jefferson in the stat sheets.
Jaylen Waddle at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Waddle can be tough to trust, as he’s been held to single digits in two of his last three games. Still, I’m rolling with him in a plus matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to the perimeter since Week 7, and 14 receivers regardless of alignment have beaten them for at least 15.3 points over the season (seven have done it since Week 9).
Devonta Smith vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith hasn’t been the most reliable wideout for fantasy fans this season, but it’s hard to sit him ahead of a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in the last eight weeks, and six have beaten them for 12-plus points since Week 9. Look for both Smith and A.J. Brown to post nice stat in this Super Bowl XV rematch.
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson has been one of the more underrated fantasy wideouts, averaging 13.4 points per game. I’d continue to roll with him against the Commanders, who have allowed the fourth-most points to slot men in the last eight weeks. Their defense has also allowed 12-plus fantasy points to wideouts 13 times, and Robinson had six catches against them in Week 1.
More Starts
- Emeka Egbuka vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Terry McLaurin at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jauan Jennings vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
DK Metcalf vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Metcalf posted a great stat line last week, catching seven passes for 148 yards and scoring 21.8 fantasy points. He had been held to single digits in four of his previous five games, however, and the Dolphins have made life tough for perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has surrendered just four touchdowns and the fourth-fewest points to the position since Week 7.
Sit ‘Em
Michael Pittman Jr. at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. can be tough to sit, but he lost his starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and this week’s matchup against Seahawks is anything but favorable. No defense in the league has surrendered fewer fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers in the last eight weeks, and catching passes from a backup signal-caller makes Pittman Jr. even a bit riskier this week.
Zay Flowers at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flowers, listed as a start ’em last week, scored 20.6 fantasy points in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was his first game with more than 12.1 points since Week 8, however, and a matchup against the Bengals isn’t favorable. Their defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown to a receiver who started in route outside in the last eight weeks! Also, Flowers scored 0.60 points against them in Week 13.
Michael Wilson at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson has been on absolute fire, posting 36 catches, 445 yards, two touchdowns and 92.5 points in his three games without Marvin Harrison Jr. on the field. Harrison Jr. could return this week, however, and a matchup in Houston is brutal. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points to perimeter men this season, so Wilson could see his stats fall back down to earth.
DJ Moore vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): What has happened to Moore? Even with Rome Odunze out last week, he was held to just 0.60 points. The veteran has now been held to fewer than five fantasy points in four of his last five games, and a matchup against the Browns isn’t favorable. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the third-fewest points to perimeter receivers.
More Sits
- Stefon Diggs vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Xavier Worthy vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Christian Watson at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)