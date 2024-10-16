Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 7
It’s Week 7, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Dionte Johnson and George Pickens in Week 6!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers Fantasy Football Week 7
1. Justin Jefferson vs. Lions
2. Malik Nabers vs. Eagles
3. Ja'Marr Chase at Browns
4. A.J. Brown at Giants
5. Drake London vs. Seahawks
6. Chris Godwin vs. Ravens (Mon.)
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Vikings
8. Jayden Reed vs. Texans
9. Diontae Johnson at Commanders
10. Terry McLaurin vs. Panthers
Complete Week 7 wide receiver rankings (Coming soon!)
Byes: Bears, Cowboys
Week 6 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Terry McLaurin vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaurin has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus points in three of his last four games. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a Panthers defense that’s given up the fourth-most points per game to perimeter receivers. In fact, Carolina has given up 16-plus points to seven different wideouts including four who have scored over 20 points this season.
Start ‘Em
Diontae Johnson at Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson has been hot in recent weeks, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. In that time, he’s also seen a combined 43 targets from Andy Dalton. He should remain in starting lineups against the Commanders, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts and the sixth-most points to the perimeter. Johnson should post top-12 totals.
Zay Flowers at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Flowers has been on a hot streak lately, scoring 19 or more fantasy points in two straight games while seeing a combined 21 targets. He should remain in lineups this week as well, as he faces a Buccaneers team that’s surrendered six touchdowns and the seventh-most points per game to wideouts. This should be a high-scoring affair, so keep Flowers in your lineups this weekend.
Jameson Williams at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been mostly consistent for fantasy managers, scoring 14-plus points in four of his five games on the season. He’s scored a combined 33.7 points in his last two games, and he’s done that despite seeing just six targets. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week in what could be a shootout in Minnesota against a defense that’s allowed the most points per game to wideouts.
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson didn’t put up a huge total last week, but he has scored double digits in all but one game this season. He also continues to get targets, seeing a combined 42 in his last four games. That makes him a viable flex option in PPR leagues this week, as he’ll face an Eagles defense that’s given up five touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot receivers.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Tee Higgins at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tank Dell at Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jordan Addison vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
George Pickens vs. Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pickens has been tough to trust so far this season, scoring fewer than 11 points in four of his last five games including just 8.3 points against Las Vegas last week. I’d keep that in mind against the Jets, who have given up an average of 60.3 receiving yards and just one touchdown to perimeter receivers. At best, Pickens will be a risk-reward flex starter in a game with a low 37.5-point total at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sit ‘Em
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Aiyuk might have gotten paid a fortune this summer, but you’d never know it by his totals. He’s been held to single-digit PPR points in all but one game this season, and he’s near the bottom of the league among receivers in Catch Rate. The Chiefs, fresh off a bye, have also allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to perimeter receivers. At best, Aiyuk is a risk-reward flex starter this week.
Jaylen Waddle at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This week’s matchup against the Colts is a good one, but it’s hard to trust Waddle without Tua Tagovailoa. The talented wideout has been held to single digits in each of his last four games with either Skylar Thompson or Tyler Huntley under center. So, unless you’re desperate for a flex starter in a league that rewards points to catches, I’d think about sitting Waddle for another week.
Calvin Ridley at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ridley has been invisible in the stat sheets this season, scoring single digits in all but one game. What’s more, he’s scored more than eight points just once and has been held under three points in three straight games. He did complain about his lack of usage and often “the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” but I’d still sit him against a Buffalo defense that can be tough on perimeter receivers.
Christian Kirk vs. Patriots (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Kirk has been tough to trust in fantasy circles, as his points have dropped in three straight weeks. He’s also seen just 10 targets in his last two games, and the return of Evan Engram last week created even fewer targets coming in his direction. So, while this week’s matchup vs. the Patriots isn’t terrible, Kirk is still a difficult sell in what’s become a crowded Jags pass attack.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Rashid Shaheed vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Romeo Doubs vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)