All eyes are on Miami this weekend as Sunday’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix is one of the biggest events in sports on a weekend full of them.

While the NHL and NBA playoffs are both in full swing, and the Kentucky Derby drew north of 100,000 fans on Saturday, there may not be a more anticipated event than Sunday’s Grand Prix in South Beach.

Take it from the celebrities themselves, as Michael Jordan, soccer legend David Beckham and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady were spotted in a photo ahead of Sunday’s race with Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, one of the most accomplished racers of all time.

Other stars spotted in Miami include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, four-time NBA champion LeBron James, former NFL star and current TV personality Michael Strahan, singers Pharrell, Shawn Mendes, Will.i.am. and Bad Bunny, and actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher.

In a weekend full of marquee events, the Miami Grand Prix may take the cake, as the stars are out in full force to take in all that the sport has to offer.

More Formula One Coverage: