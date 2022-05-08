Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Tom Brady, Michael Jordan Among Celebrity Sightings at Miami Grand Prix

All eyes are on Miami this weekend as Sunday’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix is one of the biggest events in sports on a weekend full of them.

While the NHL and NBA playoffs are both in full swing, and the Kentucky Derby drew north of 100,000 fans on Saturday, there may not be a more anticipated event than Sunday’s Grand Prix in South Beach.

Take it from the celebrities themselves, as Michael Jordan, soccer legend David Beckham and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady were spotted in a photo ahead of Sunday’s race with Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, one of the most accomplished racers of all time.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Other stars spotted in Miami include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, four-time NBA champion LeBron James, former NFL star and current TV personality Michael Strahan, singers Pharrell, Shawn Mendes, Will.i.am. and Bad Bunny, and actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher. 

In a weekend full of marquee events, the Miami Grand Prix may take the cake, as the stars are out in full force to take in all that the sport has to offer.

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Red Sox and the White Sox.
MLB

Umpire Ron Kulpa Exits Game After Foul Ball Hits Mask

The home plate umpire left Fenway Park in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and the White Sox.

By Associated Press
paolo banchero
Extra Mustard

F1 Commentator Mistakes Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes

The Miami Grand Prix brought out A-list stars from across the sports and entertainment world, which led to at least one confusing on-camera interview.

By Nick Selbe
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Madrid Open To Claim Fourth Title of 2022

The 19-year-old is playing as well as anyone in the sport.

By Associated Press
Robinson Cano in a Mets uniform.
MLB

Mets Officially Release Robinson Cano, Will Pay $45 Million

The veteran second baseman is free to sign with any team.

By Associated Press
ja morant
NBA

Jordan Poole Comments on Ja Morant Knee Injury After Game 3 Incident

Morant had to leave the game after a questionable play in the fourth quarter.

By Nick Selbe
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby,
Extra Mustard

Rich Strike’s Post-Race Behavior After Kentucky Derby Goes Viral

Rich Strike was fired up after winning the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby.
Extra Mustard

Overhead Camera View Shows Rich Strike’s Amazing Kentucky Derby Win

He really came out of nowhere.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miles Robinson dribbles a soccer ball for USMNT.
Soccer

USMNT’s Miles Robinson Stretchered Off After Leg Injury

He knew something was wrong as soon as he went down.

By Daniel Chavkin