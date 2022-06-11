Skip to main content
Formula1

Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t ‘Plan to Be in’ F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton, F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 10, 2022

Formula One is buzzing after reports surfaced that Apple TV acquired the rights to produce an untitled F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. 

The film will reportedly be directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of newly released blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,”  and co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. But, the Mercedes driver revealed on Friday that he doesn’t “plan to be in it” but couldn’t say much, such as when filming will begin. 

“We’re already working on a script, for example. I’m very much involved in the script, which is fun and spending good time with Brad, which is pretty epic, and seeing his progress,” Hamilton said ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. “And I guess really from my responsibility and something that I take on is just making sure that the cast and the crew in the background is diverse, is something I’m really highlighting at the beginning.”

He hasn’t ruled out having other F1 drivers be a part of it. 

“What’s really important is that it’s not my movie, it’s Formula One so it’s for all of us. And so there’s lots of people within the sport who are being a part of this, helping educate those who are trying to create this movie,” he said. “So it’s going include lots and lots of people. And there’s always this talk of already how are we going to capture some of the footage, and it’s going to take us drivers to be involved in that. 

“But we’re not actors so we don’t want this movie to be crap. So it wasn’t putting bad actors in, so yeah, which is probably why I’m not going be a part of it also.”

Hamilton said one of the goals for this upcoming film is “showing how great this sport really is to people that maybe have never watched it, but also making sure that we really keep the real heritage and the true racing spirit within the movie and within the scripts.”

