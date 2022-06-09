Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

FIA President Addresses Controversial Comments on F1 Drivers’ Activism

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify controversial comments he recently made in an interview concerning Lewis Hamilton’s, Sebastian Vettel’s and Lando Norris’s activism. 

The new president insisted he “value[s] the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future.”

Ben Sulayem gave an interview with GrandPrix247 during last month’s Monaco Grand Prix and was asked “What should the sport NOT become in your opinion?” His response, in part, was as follows: “Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving. Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health. Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our believes in something over the sport all the time.”

Vettel and Hamilton have both been fairly outspoken about human rights issues. Vettel, as the four-time world champion, recently said that he feels Formula One would welcome an openly gay driver. Additionally, Mercedes announced this week that its logo will be replaced with a Pride Star for the next three races. McLaren’s Norris, meanwhile, has worked to encourage conversations surrounding mental health. 

With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, F1 drivers are set to speak with the media for their routine Friday press conferences. It’ll be the first time they will face the media as a group since Ben Sulayem’s comments were published. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In the interview with GrandPrix247, the FIA president added, “I am from an Arabian culture. I am international and Muslim. I do not impose my believes on other people? No way. Never. If you look at my operation in the UAE: 16 nationalities. Name me one federation that has that many nationalities.

“On top, there are over 34% women and seven religions. And even more Christians than Muslims. I am proud because it creates credibility and merit. But do I go and pose my beliefs? No. The rules are there, even now there are issues when it comes to—for example—jewelry, I didn’t write that.”

The former Rally Champion attempted to clarify his comments, saying on Twitter Thursday, “As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society. That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate.”

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater said on Thursday that the governing body insisted Ben Sulayem is “in no way” trying to stop drivers’ activism. According to Slater, “They said he was voicing a personal opinion as the regulator of the sport. For him, in terms of messaging, the sport should come first. But he was also trying to explain that his organization, the one that he leads, he believes is aligned with these causes to make the sport more diverse—in terms of having a kind of neutrality over ethnicity, a mix of religions.”

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Cowboys coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
Media

Report: Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC

The former coach got some experience in the broadcast booth this year working for NBC as an analyst for the USFL season.

By Madison Williams
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
Play
NFL

Adams on How Rodgers’s Future Impacted Decision to Leave Packers

The five-time Pro Bowler: “It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there [Green Bay] after a year or two.”

By Wilton Jackson
The USMNT is preparing for the World Cup
Play
Soccer

Nations League Was Foundational for USMNT, but Its Return Isn’t Ideal

Events in the inaugural Concacaf competition helped mold the U.S. into a World Cup–caliber team, but as it prepares for Qatar, its group games are ill-timed.

By Brian Straus
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Timeline: What Has Occurred Since First Lawsuit Filed

With the 2022 NFL season looming, the Browns quarterback’s playing future remains in limbo as more civil lawsuits are filed and defendants are added.

By Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Play
Betting

Warriors-Celtics Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay with +475 odds at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of Warriors-Celtics in the NBA Finals.

By Kyle Wood
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer
Play
MLB

Source: Mets Ace Max Scherzer Throwing Bullpen Sessions

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is progressing back from an oblique injury that’s sidelined him for nearly a month.

By Nick Selbe
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio
Play
NFL

NAACP President Calls for Jack Del Rio to Resign or Be Fired

The Commanders have not responded to the ongoing situation involving their defensive coordinator.

By Madison Williams
A blue and white NCAA banner.
Play
College Football

NCAA Says It’s Investigating ‘Potential Violations’ Regarding NIL

A letter sent to schools outlines how the NCAA is approaching NIL issues.

By Daniel Chavkin