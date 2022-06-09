Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

F1’s Gasly Will ‘Consider All Options’ After Perez’s Deal With Red Bull

Pierre Gasly, 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly said in a recent interview that he will “consider all options” after the 2023 campaign, which could include leaving the Red Bull pipeline. 

The Frenchman has been open about wanting to return to Red Bull after being dropped in the middle of the 2019 season, dealt back to AlphaTauri (the sister program). And with his contract set to end in 2023, a possible Red Bull return will be postponed. 

Max Verstappen inked a new five-year deal that will keep him with Red Bull through 2028 before the season began, and Sergio Pérez signed a two-year extension with the team just days after winning the Monaco Grand Prix

The extension made sense to Gasly. 

“To me, it’s logical,” Gasly said, per Autosport. “It’s not like it was a surprise because I’m a very objective person. And based on what they expect from the second driver, Perez ticks all the boxes.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“…But obviously, on the other side, the impact it has on my career and with the ambitions that I have is obviously affected. So that’s what we’re discussing at the moment with Helmut, to obviously find what’s best for all of us, and how do we go forward from there.”

Watch Formula One online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Gasly told Autosport that he wants to talk with team advisor Helmut Marko. However, could an attractive deal from another team draw him away from the Red Bull program after almost a decade? Maybe. 

“So for now, it’s, we’ll see. These are things we need to discuss with Helmut. Obviously they want to keep me, and they want to keep me in the program. But as I say, we need to see how to make this work, and just normal conversations are ongoing.”

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

tony la russa
MLB

Muncy Homers After White Sox Intentionally Walk Turner With 1–2 Count

There are head-scratching decisions, and then there’s whatever Tony La Russa was thinking with this one.

By Nick Selbe
C.J. Carr
Play
College Football

Top QB Recruit Carr Picks Notre Dame with National Title in Mind

Michigan legacy opts for South Bend with plans to help attract the top class and chase a championship.

By John Garcia Jr.
The Arena Group logo.
Sports Illustrated

SI/The Arena Group Announces Chris Pirrone as SVP/GM of Sports

He comes to The Arena Group from USA Today Sports Media Group.

By Dan Lyons
Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pete Carroll Names Current Leader in Seahawks QB Battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock remain the frontrunners to take over in Seattle.

By Jelani Scott
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Say Star Sylvia Fowles Is Out Indefinitely After Knee Injury

The seven-time WNBA All-Star suffered a cartilage injury to her right knee.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Lions All-Pro tackle Rocky Freitas
NFL

Former Lions All-Pro Rocky Freitas Has Died

The former tackle played in the NFL for 11 seasons before working in various educational roles.

By Madison Williams
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Formula1

FIA President Addresses Controversial Comments on Drivers’ Activism

Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently commented about Vettel’s LGBTQ+ activism, Hamilton focus on human rights issues and Norris’s push to talk about mental health.

By Madeline Coleman
Former Cowboys coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
Play
Media

Report: Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC

The former coach got some experience in the broadcast booth this year working for NBC as an analyst for the USFL season.

By Madison Williams