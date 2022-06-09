IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Pierre Gasly said in a recent interview that he will “consider all options” after the 2023 campaign, which could include leaving the Red Bull pipeline.

The Frenchman has been open about wanting to return to Red Bull after being dropped in the middle of the 2019 season, dealt back to AlphaTauri (the sister program). And with his contract set to end in 2023, a possible Red Bull return will be postponed.

Max Verstappen inked a new five-year deal that will keep him with Red Bull through 2028 before the season began, and Sergio Pérez signed a two-year extension with the team just days after winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

The extension made sense to Gasly.

“To me, it’s logical,” Gasly said, per Autosport. “It’s not like it was a surprise because I’m a very objective person. And based on what they expect from the second driver, Perez ticks all the boxes.

“…But obviously, on the other side, the impact it has on my career and with the ambitions that I have is obviously affected. So that’s what we’re discussing at the moment with Helmut, to obviously find what’s best for all of us, and how do we go forward from there.”

Gasly told Autosport that he wants to talk with team advisor Helmut Marko. However, could an attractive deal from another team draw him away from the Red Bull program after almost a decade? Maybe.

“So for now, it’s, we’ll see. These are things we need to discuss with Helmut. Obviously they want to keep me, and they want to keep me in the program. But as I say, we need to see how to make this work, and just normal conversations are ongoing.”

