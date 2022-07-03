Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Environmental Protestors Enter Track at British Grand Prix

Environmental protesters jumped the fence and invaded the track during the first lap of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday. 

There was a red flag at the start of the protest, and law enforcement immediately removed the protesters from the venue before they could interfere with the race.

In a statement, FIA and F1 confirmed the incident occurred.

“We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities,” they said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

On Friday, local police warned that these protesters could enter the track, including a plea to the protesters to rethink their plan.

“Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous—if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardizing lives,” Northamptonshire Police said on Twitter.

It appears that the protesters are a part of the Just Stop Oil movement that is trying to get the British government to move away from oil and gas projects by interrupting public events.

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

odell-beckham-jr-rams
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Played Part of 2021 Season Without an ACL

The free-agent wide receiver says his injury didn't occur in Super Bowl LVI.

By Thomas Neumann
ZHOU Guanyu
Formula1

F1 British GP Red Flagged as Zhou Guanyu’s Car Goes Upside Down

Another wreck sent Alex Albon to the hospital for “precautionary checks.”

By Madeline Coleman
Novak Djokovic thanks the crowd at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Whether In Defeat or Victory, The Stars Have Come Out at Wimbledon

Wimbledon reminds us that for every defeat, there is a victory. And even though the second week won’t have Serena or Federer, there are some must-follow storylines ahead.

By Jon Wertheim
bronny-james
Extra Mustard

Bronny James Evokes Famous Father With Impressive Chasedown Block

The son of LeBron James showed off familiar skills in AAU game in Akron, Ohio.

By Thomas Neumann
Roger Federer appears at Wimbledon's 100 year Centre Court celebration.
Tennis

Roger Federer on Future Wimbledon Appearance: ‘I Miss Being Here’

The eight-time Wimbledon champion hopes he can come back at least one more time.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ethan Horvath playing for the U.S. men’s national team
Soccer

USMNT GK Ethan Horvath Loaned to Luton Town

The 27-year-old keeper leaves newly promoted Notthingham Forest on loan ahead of a World Cup season.

By Associated Press
Israel Adesanya downtime
MMA

UFC 276 Recap: Adesanya Defends Belt by Decision, Cerrone Retires

Israel Adesanya extended his undefeated streak in the middleweight division.

By Justin Barrasso
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez walks toward the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
MLB

Nationals Extend Dave Martinez, GM Mike Rizzo Through ’23 Season

Washington is the midst of a rebuild three years after winning its first World Series in 2019.

By Associated Press