Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Daniel Ricciardo Whacks Lando Norris in the Face With a Space Hopper

You know the TikTok audio that goes “do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head?” Formula One fans may be reminded of it when they watch a viral clip of a space hopper race between Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo that ended in fits of laughter. 

The two McLaren drivers participated in an unorthodox race on the main straight Thursday ahead of the weekend’s British Grand Prix that soon descended into chaos. 

From the get-go, it was a hot mess when Norris managed to slip and almost fall backwards before the race had begun. The two settled down, and the mad dash to the finish line ensued. But, they didn’t make it far before it all went haywire. 

Lando Norris on a space hopper, porpoising with Daniel Ricciardo during the FORMULA 1 LENOVO BRITISH GRAND PRIX at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom on 30 June 2022

Lando Norris on a space hopper bouncing into Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris attempted to sabotage Ricciardo, but the Australian pulled away into an early lead—one he was determined to keep. As Ricciardo looked over his shoulder, he saw Norris running down the track with his space hopper in front of him. 

As the 22-year-old was about to pass his teammate, Ricciardo swung his own space hopper into Norris’s face at the last second. Laughter erupted as the Australian ran to check on his teammate, and when David Croft asked if he was okay, Norris said with a smile, “I can’t see,” before hiding his face in his hands again. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A replay sent the pair into a fit of laughter again, and Ricciardo said, “You know when you do something and you realize you probably shouldn’t have done it? It was too late.”

Social media had a field day with the clip, and even McLaren joined in on the fun, sharing the video from Sky Sports in a TikTok of their own with the “oh no” audio. Ricciardo put all questions on whether Norris was injured to rest with a simple tweet, “He’s ok.” 

Lewis Hamilton replied, “Is he actually?” Just over ten minutes later, Norris tweeted his own commentary. 

The next day was Ricciardo’s 33rd birthday, and Norris tweeted, “ngl, I thought about hitting him in the face with a space hopper. happy bday @danielricciardo” with a GIF of the teammates hugging. 

It’s safe to say Norris is just fine. As Formula One battled a wet qualifying session, he ended Saturday with P6 to start his home Grand Prix. 

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Once Again Shows Why He’s Electrifying to Watch

The Australian won a heated match marked by controversy against Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

By Jon Wertheim
Nets forward Kevin Durant with his hands on his hips during a game.
Play
NBA

NBA Rule Limits Star Players Nets Can Take in Durant Trade

The league's designated rookie rule will not allow Brookyln to go after some players in a trade package for Durant.

By Wilton Jackson
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
MLB

Watch: Cardinals Hit Four Straight Home Runs vs. Phillies

St. Louis jumped out to an early lead over Philadelphia Saturday thanks to a historic first inning performance.

By Jelani Scott
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Expos player Vladimir Guerrero Sr. signs a ball for Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.
Play
Extra Mustard

Blue Jays Honor Guerrero Sr. and Jr. With Bobblehead Day

The father and son shared a special moment on the field Saturday.

By Wilton Jackson
Pelicans star Zion Williamson flexes.
NBA

Zion Reportedly Agrees to Five-Year Max Deal With Pelicans

Despite appearing in just 85 NBA games, he’s getting a $193 million extension.

By Dan Lyons
Jun 28, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Shadow of a ball on a racket during the Nick Kyrgios (AUS) and Paul Gubb (GBR) first round match on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Extra Mustard

U.S. Open Tennis Twitter Takes Shot at Seahawks, Drew Lock

As if Wimbledon wasn’t chaotic enough on Saturday, the U.S. Open social admins woke up and chose violence.

By Madeline Coleman
The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
WNBA

Wilson, Stewart Draft 2022 WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

The two superstars chose their teams for next weekend’s game.

By Dan Lyons
The Big Ten logo at a football game
Extra Mustard

Ex-LSU Chancellor’s CFB Prediction Going Viral After Big Ten News

Michael Martin foresaw TV contracts becoming a much larger issue more than a decade ago.

By Wilton Jackson