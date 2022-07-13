Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo Confirms He Is ’Not Walking Away From’ F1

Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo left no room for misinterpretation in his latest statement on his future with McLaren and even addressed the speculation on whether he would leave Formula One entirely. 

His contract with McLaren is up at the end of 2023, and despite recent rumors and speculation, he reaffirmed that he will remain with the team to the end of his contract. 

“There have been a lot of rumors around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport,” Ricciardo wrote. “Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy! I’m working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever. See you in Le Castellet.”

It’s no secret that Ricciardo has struggled this season, only recording three top-10 finishes in the last 11 races. The latest was coming in ninth at Red Bull Ring last weekend. Comparatively, the seven-time race winner’s teammate, Lando Norris, has cracked the top 5 once with a podium in Imola and the top 10 a total of eight times. 

There’s a 47-point difference between the two in the driver standings. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, in part, “Daniel is just not comfortable yet with the car, we’re trying everything we can. Again it was a disappointing weekend. Short of [Ricciardo's win at] Monza and a few races, it’s generally not kind of met his or our expectations, as far as what we were expecting.” And Ricciardo agreed, saying, in part, during the drivers’ press conference before Monaco, “Well, it’s not false. It’s pretty true. It’s something that … well, firstly, comments like that I don’t take personally. My skin is tanned, beautiful, and also thick.”

Before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ricciardo addressed the situation with McLaren, saying he is “fully committed” to McLaren. 

However, speculation continues to rise surrounding Ricciardo’s future. IndyCar’s Colton Herta is continuing his Formula One testing with McLaren this week, and on Tuesday night, it was announced that reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou will join McLaren Racing in 2023. He, too, will eventually take part in F1 testing with the team. 

According to BBC and ESPN, McLaren has explored other options for 2023 if Ricciardo left, such as Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, Williams driver Alex Albon and Alpine reserve Oscar Piastri. 

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

RJ Barrett
NBA

What’s the Deal With RJ Barrett and the Knicks?

New York has yet to agree to an extension with its talented forward. Here’s why it’s a fascinating situation to keep an eye on.

By Michael Pina2 minutes ago
Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark smiles during a news conference opening the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas.
College Football

Big 12’s Yormark Open to Letting Texas, Oklahoma Leave Early

He said he’s “not against” negotiations that would lead to both programs leaving before 2025.

By Joseph Salvador18 minutes ago
Adam Silver at the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA

Adam Silver Hopes for NBA Draft Age Limit to Move Back to 18

The NBA moved its age limit to 19 in 2005.

By Dan Lyons23 minutes ago
Big 12 commissioner and former Barclays Center Chief Executive Officer Brett Yormark is shown during a press conference at Barclays Center.
College Football

Big 12 Commissioner Says Conference Is ‘Open for Business’

Brett Yormark said he plans to “leave no stone unturned” when it comes to growing the league.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
arch-manning-decision
Play
College Football

Recruiting Expert: Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name

The self-proclaimed “Godfather of Recruiting” says Texas commit would be a three-star prospect if not for his family connection.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles during the Sooners’ spring game on April 23 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.
Play
Betting

2022-23 Big 12 College Football Futures Betting Breakdown

Oklahoma is favored at SI Sportsbook to win the Big 12 under first-year head coach Brent Venables but several teams can challenge the Sooners.

By Frankie Taddeo1 hour ago
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney (left) and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier (right)
College Football

Steve Spurrier Says Clemson ‘Could Slide Right Into the SEC’

The former South Carolina coach recalls his battles with the Tigers from back in the day and thinks they’d fit right in.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Raphinha playing for Brazil.
Soccer

Barcelona Announces Agreement to Sign Leeds Star Raphinha

The 25-year-old Brazilian international is set for a move to the Camp Nou reportedly worth €58 million ($58.2 million).

By Andrew Gastelum1 hour ago