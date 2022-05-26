Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso

McLaren’s Zak Brown: Ricciardo Has ’Not Met His or Our Expectations’

Daniel Ricciardo has experienced a less than ideal start to the season. 

Not only did he test positive for COVID-19, which ultimately sidelined him during part of preseason testing, the Australian has only finished in the top 10 once over the span of six races. Comparatively, his McLaren teammate Lando Norris has broken into the top 10 four times, including snagging a podium finish in Imola. 

But being outdriven by Norris has shown flashes of being a theme since joining McLaren in 2021. Ricciardo went from tallying seven wins for Red Bull from 2014-18 to then going winless for two years with Renault. He then joined McLaren, tallying a single win in 2021 but no other podiums. 

“Lando definitely has an edge,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday. “We would obviously like to see Daniel much closer to Lando and have a good inter-team battle.

“Daniel is just not comfortable yet with the car, we’re trying everything we can. Again it was a disappointing weekend. Short of [Ricciardo's win at] Monza and a few races, it’s generally not kind of met his or our expectations, as far as what we were expecting. And I think all you can do is keep working hard as a team, keep communications going, keep pushing and hope that whatever is not kind of clicking at the moment clicks shortly.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After an eighth placed finish, scoring points while dealing with tonsillitis, Norris sits at seventh in the driver rankings, just seven points below seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and 26 away from former teammate Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, Ricciardo has only scored points once this season for McLaren with his sixth place finish in Melbourne. He sits at 12th place with 11 points, the same as 11th place Yuki Tsunoda. 

“I think it also points to how good Lando is,” Brown said. “When you look at the gap between Charles [Leclerc] and Carlos [Sainz], between Max [Verstappen] and Sergio [Perez], there are gaps between teammates.

“I think Lando is one of the best drivers in the world at the moment and I think it is also kind of a compliment to how good Lando is when you see the gap that exists.”

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Pelicans star Zion Williamson holds a basketball during pregame warmups.
NBA

Zion Williamson Cleared to Play Next Season

The Pelicans announced their star forward has been medically cleared to play.

By Mike McDaniel
Michael Thomas before a game for the Saints.
NFL

Saints Coach Expects Michael Thomas to Be Ready for Training Camp

The wide receiver was present at OTAs while rehabbing his ankle.

By Joseph Salvador
Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Josh McDaniels Asked Why Raiders Hosted Kaepernick for Workout

The first-year head coach reportedly attended Kaepernick’s session on Wednesday alongside general manager Dave Ziegler.

By Jelani Scott
Michelle Wie West hits a golf shot.
Golf

Michelle Wie West to ‘Step Away’ From LGPA Tour, per Report

The golfer plans to play in the U.S. Women's Open before backing off.

By Daniel Chavkin
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) holds the National Championship trophy after defeating Alabama in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Play
College Football

College Football 2022 Bowl Schedule Released

The dates, times and locations for every bowl game this upcoming season has been released.

By Joseph Salvador
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9)
Play
WNBA

Mystics’ Natasha Cloud Plans to Go Into Politics After WNBA Career

The guard has given two emotional speeches to the media, calling for change following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

By Madison Williams
James Worthy at ceremony honoring NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team
Play
Extra Mustard

James Worthy Has Hot Take on Life of Today’s NBA Players

Worthy: ‘Guys are coming to the NBA who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet.’

By Nick Selbe
Fans play in the greenspace as Auburn Tigers takes on Kentucky Wildcats during the SEC baseball tournament.
Extra Mustard

Watch: College Baseball Fan’s Answer About Outfit Goes Viral

The Auburn fan showed up to the Alabama game wearing a Tennessee shirt.

By Madison Williams