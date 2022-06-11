Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

F1’s Daniel Ricciardo Addresses Contract Situation With McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

One of the larger talking points that has taken the Formula One fanbase by storm is the status of Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren. 

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday, in part, “Daniel is just not comfortable yet with the car, we’re trying everything we can. Again it was a disappointing weekend. Short of [Ricciardo's win at] Monza and a few races, it’s generally not kind of met his or our expectations, as far as what we were expecting.” And Ricciardo agreed. 

“Well, it’s not false. It’s pretty true. It’s something that … well, firstly, comments like that I don’t take personally. My skin is tanned, beautiful, and also thick,” the Australian said, in part, during the drivers’ press conference before Monaco

The Australian finished 13th that weekend compared to teammate Lando Norris, who secured points in P6. There’s a 37-point difference between the two in the drivers standings. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ricciardo said ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he and Brown have spoken and “I think nothing needed to be elaborated on, sometimes I’m guilty of it was well, getting caught up in the media and not always making total sense of things and I just like to talk.

“The clarity is clear for us moving forward. My contract’s clear with the team, until the end of next year I’m fully committed. I’ve certainly voiced that. And it’s obviously now just on track to show it and show these moments and these races that I know I’m capable of. And I do truly believe that I have the full support of the team and we want to do it together.”

The Australian has only finished in the top 10 once over the span of seven races. Comparatively, his McLaren teammate has broken into the top 10 five times, including snagging a podium finish in Imola.

“I think stripping it back to the core, I still know what I can do, I still believe I have it and it’s not, you know, it’s not like a place of like low confidence or low self-esteem or anything, where I’m like, ‘I don’t think it’s possible,’” Ricciardo said. “I really do. I know I can still do it. I think in this sport everything operates at such a high level and if something’s a little bit out of tune, then it can have a bit of a carry-on effect. So it’s really just for me to get back into that place where I’m in tune, fully in tune, with the car and then it’ll come.” 

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A baseball and two gloves rest on the field.
College

ECU Homers in CWS Regional After Ball Pops Out of Texas OF’s Glove

A Texas blooper led to a big East Carolina inning on Friday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Clint Frazier (77) hits an RBI-single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field.
Extra Mustard

Frazier Rips Yankees, Cubs DFA Outfielder Before Series

The former Yankees outfielder will not be playing against his old team after all.

By Mike McDaniel
Kenny Atkinson coaches for the Nets
Play
NBA

Report: Hornets Name Atkinson As Team’s Next Head Coach

Charlotte has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with Kenny Atkinson.

By Wilton Jackson
An Orioles hat and glove sitting on a bench.
MLB

Report: Orioles Owner’s Son Sues Family Over Control of Franchise

Louis Angelos is suing his brother and mother to gain full power of his father’s family trust.

By Daniel Chavkin
jay barker
College Football

Ex-Alabama QB Barker Enters Plea in Domestic Violence Case

The 49-year-old was placed on probation Thursday following his January arrest for an incident involving his wife, country music singer Sara Evans.

By Associated Press
New York Rangers fans react after a goal by the New York Rangers against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NHL

MSG Bans Rangers Fan After ‘Abhorrent Assault’ of Lightning Fan

The shocking incident took place after Tampa Bay won Game 5 on Thursday night.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Pelicans’ David Griffin: Zion Williamson ‘Is a Max Player’

The New Orleans executive vice president of operations feels the team is “equally confident” the franchise will come to an agreement.

By Wilton Jackson
Chargers owner Dean Spanos
Play
NFL

Dean Spanos Sued by Sister Amid Legal Battle for Control of Chargers

Dea Spanos Berberian is looking for sole authority of the family trust in the ownership.

By Daniel Chavkin