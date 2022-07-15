Skip to main content
Keanu Reeves Working on F1 Docuseries for Disney+, per Report

Buckle in, Formula One fans—you have another media project coming your way. 

Variety reported on Thursday that Keanu Reeves is working on an untitled, four-part docuseries about Formula One for Disney+. It will reportedly focus on Ross Brawn, the current F1 managing director and the one who took a rebranded team—Brawn GP—to two unprecedented championship wins. Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello drove for the team. 

Reeves, who will reportedly be the host of the project and has already started conducting interviews, told a local journalist about the project while in town for the British Grand Prix. 

“A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, ‘Well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story,’” Reeves said, per Variety. “It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA [the Formula One Teams Association], breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

This will join the extensive list of media projects surrounding Formula One, such as Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s movie on Apple TV, Daniel Ricciardo’s scripted series with Hulu as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Netflix’s docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive

