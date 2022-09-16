F1 Driver Alex Albon Shares Update After Being in Intensive Care

For the first time since his appendicitis diagnosis ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Formula One driver Alex Albon shared an update on social media as he’s recovering at home in Monaco.

The Williams Racing Formula One driver had “post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure” following Saturday’s surgery for appendicitis, which Williams said is a “known but uncommon complication.”

He was then re-intubated and transferred to intensive care. But by Sunday morning, he was off the ventilator, and Albon was discharged on Tuesday.

“I feel pretty good, I feel okay,” he said in a video posted on his social media. “Obviously on Saturday, I had a slight issue, and the doctors did an amazing job, and I’m very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday.

“I’ve been in Monaco since then. I’ve been starting to walk around. The goal is to be ready by Singapore, which is going to be tough; it’s one of the toughest races that we go to, so not an easy one, but let’s aim high and see what happens.

“And just a quick message to say thank you for all the kind messages. I’ve been reading them all—or as many as I can, and it means a lot. Thanks, hopefully see you in Singapore and peace out.”

Reserve driver Nyck de Vries stepped into Albon’s place, making his F1 debut and managed to score points with a ninth-place finish at Monza. The Singapore Grand Prix is slated for Oct. 2.

