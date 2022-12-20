FIA to Bar F1 Drivers From Making Unapproved Political Statements

Formula One drivers are no longer allowed to make “political, religious and personal statements,” without previous approval, according to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

The governing body added a new article to the International Sporting Code, which states that the following is a breach of the rules: “The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”



Drivers have used their platforms in recent years to raise awareness for a variety of causes. Lewis Hamilton has famously worn Pride-colored helmets during races in the Middle East and the shirt raising awareness for Breonna Taylor after the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, and Sebastian Vettel has sported a variety of shirts raising awareness for political and environmental issues, such as “Same Love” at the ’21 Hungarian Grand Prix and “Stop mining tar sands – Canada’s climate crime” this season.



“The ISC has been updated in alignment with the political neutrality of sport as a universal fundamental ethical principle of the Olympic Movement, enshrined in the IOC Code of Ethics, together with the principle of the universality set out in Article 1.2,” a spokesperson for the FIA said, per Autoweek‘s Phillip Horton. “Additionally as stated in Article 1.2 of the FIA Statutes, the FIA shall promote the protection of human rights and human dignity, and refrain from manifesting discrimination on account of race, skin colour, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, philosophical or political opinion, family situation or disability in the course of its activities and from taking any action in this respect.”

“… The FIA will focus on underrepresented groups in order to achieve a more balanced representation of gender and race and to create a more diverse and inclusive culture.”

The move comes in wake of the Qatar World Cup where FIFA threatened to sanction teams’ captains if they wore the “OneLove” armband: a striped heart with multiple colors to promote inclusion and raise awareness for marginalized groups.

This addition by the FIA not only impacts F1 drivers but other series it governs. It also added that drivers need to follow the podium protocols, threatening penalties for “failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies at any Competition counting towards a FIA Championship.”