Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lewis Hamilton Takes LGBTQ+ Rights Stand on Qatar Grand Prix Helmet

Author:

Lewis Hamilton is promoting LGBTQ+ rights on his Qatar Grand Prix race helmet, swapping his usual message "Still I Rise" for the pride flag with the message "We Stand Together."

Formula One's next two races are in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, two countries human rights groups have said use the league to distract from their human rights abuses. Per the Human Dignity Trust, Qatar's penal code criminalizes same-sex relationships, and since the country operates Sharia courts, "it is technically possible for men who engage in same-sex intimacy to be sentenced to death."

"I do feel that we're aware there are issues in these places that we're going to, as there are all around the world," Hamilton said in a press conference ahead of the race weekend, per ESPN. "But of course [Qatar] seems to be deemed as one of the worst in this part of the world. I do think as the sports go to these places, they are the duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues.

SI Recommends

"These places need scrutiny from the media to speak about these things. Equal rights is a serious issue."

More Racing Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Zac Stacy runs the ball for the Jets.
NFL

Zac Stacy Arrested on 'Aggravated Battery' Charge

He was arrested after a video of the alleged abuse was posted.

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) against the Seattle Seahawks during their football game on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 11: Five Bets to Target

Breaking down the best player props to target before placing your NFL Week 11 bets.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Grant Hill Talks Hawks, Paul Pierce Tells The Truth

Grant Hill breaks down the Hawks, then Paul Pierce joins the show to discuss the Sarver situation in Phoenix.

Deebo Samuel
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Need to Know: Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

Deebo Samuel is making a case to be considered an elite fantasy football receiver.

Zoie
Play
More Sports

How 16-Year-Old Equestrian Zoie Brogdon Is Making a Mark in Her Sport

The Compton Cowboy and gold medal winning jumper is paving the way for more Black and brown girls to take a leap and join her white-dominated, out-of-the-box sport.

The Usos place a crown on Roman Reigns's head on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Survivor Series’

Can “Survivor Series” overcome the brand vs. brand gimmick that has lost much of its luster?

March 5, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miesha Tate celebrates her victory by submission against Holly Holm (not pictured) during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Vegas 43 Betting Preview: Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira

Betting insight and analysis for UFC Vegas 43, headlined by Miesha Tate fighting Ketlen Vieira in Tate's second fight following her five-year layoff.

Big E celebrates with the WWE championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
Play
Wrestling

Big E Knows Match Vs. Roman Reigns Is ‘Massive’ Opportunity

It’s up to Big E to deliver a performance at ‘Survivor Series’ that elevates him to Roman Reigns’s level.