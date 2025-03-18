Formula 1 Drivers List for the 2025 Season
The 2025 Formula 1 season has kicked off after a wild weekend in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix. Lando Norris edged Max Verstappen to take home the first win of the season with George Russell rounding out the podium.
The season is fully open now, so what follows is a refresher one all the drivers and their teams. There was unprecedented movement between the 2024 and '25 seasons and the new driver lineups for each team are listed below.
Full F1 Driver List for 2025
Team
Driver
Number
Home Country
Alpine
Jack Doohan
7
Australia
Alpine
Pierre Gasly
10
France
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
14
Spain
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll
18
Canada
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
16
Monaco
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
44
Great Britain
Haas
Esteban Ocon
31
France
Haas
Oliver Bearman
87
Great Britain
McLaren
Lando Norris
4
Great Britain
McLaren
Oscar Piastri
81
Australia
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
12
Italy
Mercedes
George Russell
63
Great Britain
Racing Bulls
Isack Hadjar
6
France
Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda
22
Japan
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
1
Netherlands
Red Bull
Liam Lawson
30
New Zealand
Kick Sauber
Gabriel Bortoleto
5
Brazil
Kick Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg
27
Germany
Williams
Alexander Albon
23
Thailand
Williams
Carlos Sainz
55
Spain
Veteran Drivers on New Teams
A number of veteran drivers switched teams from 2024 to 2025, including some big names.
The biggest move, of course, was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. That deal sent shockwaves through the racing world as Hamilton bolted his long-time team after 12 years.
With Hamilton taking his spot at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz signed up with Williams. The four-time Grand Prix winner will attempt to elevate his new team alongside Alex Albon.
Esteban Ocon left Alpine after a contentious relationship with former teammate Pierre Gasly spilled over onto the track at times. He joined Haas as the American team features an all new driver lineup in 2025.
After two seasons with Haas, Nico Hulkenberg has rejoined Sauber, whom he raced for in 2013. The now-named Kick Sauber will be taken over by Audi in 2026 and, like Haas, features an all new driver lineup for 2025.
While he was added to the team late in the 2024 season, Liam Lawson looked to be part of the future with Racing Bulls, but instead was promoted to Red Bull to the seat next to Max Verstappen.
Rookie Drivers
There are six rookies this season if you include Lawson, who has yet to race a full season.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has taken the seat next to George Russell at Mercedes. The 18-year-old Italian finished sixth in the F2 championship in 2024, earning two wins and three podiums.
Haas hired 19-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman to race next to Ocon. He won three races on the F2 championship circuit in 2024, and earned four wins and five podiums in 2023.
Sauber put 20-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto next to Hulkenberg. Bortoleto won the F3 title in 2023, then followed that up by winning the F2 championship in 2024.
Alpine signed 22-year-old Australian driver Jack Doohan to its team this year after he served as the team's reserve driver last season with securing a third-place finish in F2. He earned three wins and five podiums along the way.
After Lawson's promotion to Red Bull, Racing Bulls added Isack Hadjar to the team alongside Yuki Tsunoda. The 20-year-old Frenchman won four races and earned eight podiums in F2 during the 2024 campaign en route to a second place finish.