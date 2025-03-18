SI

Formula 1 Drivers List for the 2025 Season

Ryan Phillips

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands drives during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit.
Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands drives during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit.

The 2025 Formula 1 season has kicked off after a wild weekend in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix. Lando Norris edged Max Verstappen to take home the first win of the season with George Russell rounding out the podium.

The season is fully open now, so what follows is a refresher one all the drivers and their teams. There was unprecedented movement between the 2024 and '25 seasons and the new driver lineups for each team are listed below.

Full F1 Driver List for 2025

Team

Driver

Number

Home Country

Alpine

Jack Doohan

7

Australia

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

10

France

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

14

Spain

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

18

Canada

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

16

Monaco

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton

44

Great Britain

Haas

Esteban Ocon

31

France

Haas

Oliver Bearman

87

Great Britain

McLaren

Lando Norris

4

Great Britain

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

81

Australia

Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

12

Italy

Mercedes

George Russell

63

Great Britain

Racing Bulls

Isack Hadjar

6

France

Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda

22

Japan

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

1

Netherlands

Red Bull

Liam Lawson

30

New Zealand

Kick Sauber

Gabriel Bortoleto

5

Brazil

Kick Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

27

Germany

Williams

Alexander Albon

23

Thailand

Williams

Carlos Sainz

55

Spain

Veteran Drivers on New Teams

A number of veteran drivers switched teams from 2024 to 2025, including some big names.

The biggest move, of course, was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. That deal sent shockwaves through the racing world as Hamilton bolted his long-time team after 12 years.

With Hamilton taking his spot at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz signed up with Williams. The four-time Grand Prix winner will attempt to elevate his new team alongside Alex Albon.

Esteban Ocon left Alpine after a contentious relationship with former teammate Pierre Gasly spilled over onto the track at times. He joined Haas as the American team features an all new driver lineup in 2025.

After two seasons with Haas, Nico Hulkenberg has rejoined Sauber, whom he raced for in 2013. The now-named Kick Sauber will be taken over by Audi in 2026 and, like Haas, features an all new driver lineup for 2025.

While he was added to the team late in the 2024 season, Liam Lawson looked to be part of the future with Racing Bulls, but instead was promoted to Red Bull to the seat next to Max Verstappen.

Rookie Drivers

There are six rookies this season if you include Lawson, who has yet to race a full season.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has taken the seat next to George Russell at Mercedes. The 18-year-old Italian finished sixth in the F2 championship in 2024, earning two wins and three podiums.

Haas hired 19-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman to race next to Ocon. He won three races on the F2 championship circuit in 2024, and earned four wins and five podiums in 2023.

Sauber put 20-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto next to Hulkenberg. Bortoleto won the F3 title in 2023, then followed that up by winning the F2 championship in 2024.

Alpine signed 22-year-old Australian driver Jack Doohan to its team this year after he served as the team's reserve driver last season with securing a third-place finish in F2. He earned three wins and five podiums along the way.

After Lawson's promotion to Red Bull, Racing Bulls added Isack Hadjar to the team alongside Yuki Tsunoda. The 20-year-old Frenchman won four races and earned eight podiums in F2 during the 2024 campaign en route to a second place finish.

Published
