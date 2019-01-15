New York governor Andrew Cuomo Cuomo reportedly called for sports betting to be authorized in New York's four upstate casinos during his State of State address on Tuesday.

Cuomo called for this to occur within the first 100 days of his 2019 agenda, according to Matt Carey of the U.S. office for Gambling Compliance. Cuomo did not discuss the topic of sports gambling any further during his speech.

"We invested in upstate casinos. Let's authorize sports betting the upstate casinos," Cuomo said. "It's here, it's a reality, and it will help generate activity in those casinos."

Prior to his address, Cuomo reportedly submitted a $170 billion budget package to New York state legislature in which he planned to alleviate a $3.1 billion fiscal gap via revenue from sports betting.

In May 2018, the United States Supreme Court ruled to strike down a federal ban on sports betting. Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are the only states which currently permit sports betting.