New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wants to Authorize Sports Betting at Four NY Casinos

Cuomo reportedly called for sports betting to authorized within New York's four upstate casinos during the first 100 days of his 2019 agenda.

By Kaelen Jones
January 15, 2019

New York governor Andrew Cuomo Cuomo reportedly called for sports betting to be authorized in New York's four upstate casinos during his State of State address on Tuesday.

Cuomo called for this to occur within the first 100 days of his 2019 agenda, according to Matt Carey of the U.S. office for Gambling Compliance. Cuomo did not discuss the topic of sports gambling any further during his speech.

"We invested in upstate casinos. Let's authorize sports betting the upstate casinos," Cuomo said. "It's here, it's a reality, and it will help generate activity in those casinos."

Prior to his address, Cuomo reportedly submitted a $170 billion budget package to New York state legislature in which he planned to alleviate a $3.1 billion fiscal gap via revenue from sports betting.

In May 2018, the United States Supreme Court ruled to strike down a federal ban on sports betting. Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are the only states which currently permit sports betting.

You May Like

More Gambling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message