Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins Betting Preview

Prior to its annual Thanksgiving Thursday home game, Detroit is in Washington on Nov. 24, 2019, for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Both teams are riding long losing streaks and near postseason elimination.

Spread: Lions -3.5 (-110), Redskins +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lions (-185), Redskins (+165)

Total: OVER 41.5 (-110), UNDER 41.5 (-110)

Lions’ Season To Date

Detroit (3-6-1) has now dropped three straight and six of its last seven, and will be without Matthew Stafford again. While injuries on offense have been a problem, the Lions defense allowed 30.8 PPG during the six losses. Detroit has lost three straight road games and the Lions are 0-5 against the spread during their last five overall.

Lions’ Betting Record: ATS 4-6-0 OVER/UNDER 7-3-0

Lions’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jeff Driskel: 478 pass yards with 3 TD and 1 INT

RB J.D. McKissic: 363 total yards with 1 TD

WR Kenny Golladay: 731 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE: T. J. Hockenson: 349 receiving yards with 2 TD

Redskins’ Season to Date

Despite a Week 10 bye to work on a multitude of issues, it was more of the same as Washington got whacked 34-17 by the Jets last week. The Redskins (12.5 PPG) are on pace to be the lowest-scoring team since the St. Louis Rams in 2011. Washington (1-9) has lost four straight by an 86-35 margin, and a turnaround is tough to see.

Redskins’ Betting Record: ATS 3-7-0 OVER/UNDER 4-6-0

Redskins’ Leaders on Offense

QB Dwayne Haskins: 498 pass yards with 2 TD and 5 INT

RB Adrian Peterson: 592 total yards with 1 TD

WR Terry McLaurin: 566 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Jeremy Sprinkle: 156 receiving yards with 1 TD

Lions vs. Redskins Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

Recent history doesn’t tell us much about this contest as Detroit won the last meeting 20-17 at home in 2016. This is the Lions’ first trip to Washington since a 27-20 win back in 2013. Detroit has wins over the Eagles and Giants, plus losses to the Vikings, Bears and Cowboys, while Washington is 0-5 against those same opponents this season.

Lions vs. Redskins Final Thoughts and Pick

One final push to stave off playoff elimination won’t be much help to either of these clubs, but we can see Washington being the more motivated team here. The Redskins are 0-5 at FedEx Field and are running out of chances to give the hometown faithful something to celebrate. Washington has gone 0-8 at home just once (1994) in franchise history.

Detroit has its annual Thanksgiving Day national spotlight game up next and it’s against long-time NFC North rival Chicago. Stafford (back/spine) remains sidelined so Driskel makes a third straight start. Driskel (209-2-0) put up decent pass numbers against the Cowboys and has 88 rushing yards over his first two starts.

Pick: UNDER 42 points (ATS Lean: Lions -3.5)

Season Record: 6-20