NBA Saturday Night Betting Preview, Picks

Featuring a 10-game slate, betting boards are packed with NBA action on Nov. 23, 2019. After careful consideration, we preview three games we like as NBA best bets on the Saturday night schedule.

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -7 (-110) | Magic +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers -280 | Magic +240

Total Points: 201.5 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 7:00 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Orlando Season To Date: 6-8 overall, second in Southeast Division

Key Injuries: Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon are OUT

Flat out of the starting gate, Orlando opened with a 6-8 record. But the Magic have played better during a 4-2 recent run. Five of those six games were at home, including a 109-102 loss to Indiana. Orlando is 1-4 against the spread and OVER has paid during its last five games. Playing the first of four contests on the road, the Magic lost 113-97 in Toronto on Wednesday. Orlando is 0-5 straight up and 1-4 against the spread as visitors this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Indiana Season To Date: 8-6 overall, second in Central Division

Key Injury: Malcolm Brogdon is OUT

Indiana has put a season-opening three-game losing streak behind them as the Pacers are 8-3 straight up over their last 11 contests. Following losses on the road in Houston (111-102), at home against Milwaukee (102-83), then a 115-86 blowout victory against the Nets in Brooklyn, Indiana has been on a four-day break. Indiana covered the -4.5 line 13 days ago, but Orlando went 3-1 SU and ATS during four meetings last year.

Pick: Pacers -7 (-110)

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -12.5 (-110) | Pistons +12.5 (-110)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Moneyline: Bucks -1000 | Pistons +650

Total Points: 228 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Detroit Season To Date: 5-10 overall, third in Central Division

Detroit faces a tall task when it visits Milwaukee to play the first of four games against the Bucks this season. The Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak after with a 128-103 win at home over Atlanta last night. Following a season-opening win in Indiana, Detroit has lost seven straight on the road and it is 1-5-2 against the spread as visitors this season. Dating back to 2017, the Pistons are 0-8 SU and 2-5-1 ATS in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Season To Date: 12-3 overall, first in Central Division

Rolling along with six straight wins, Milwaukee has taken over top spot in the Eastern Conference with a slim half-game lead on Miami. Following a 2-2 season start, the Bucks are 10-1 over their last 11 games. Leading the NBA with 120.8 points per game on offense, the Milwaukee defense is still a work in progress. The Bucks are allowing 111.5 PPG and that has led to a dismal 2-6 ATS record over their last eight contests.

Pick: Bucks -12.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

Spread: Jazz -7.5 (-110) | Pelicans +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Jazz -330 | Pelicans +265

Total Points: 222.5 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 7:00 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

New Orleans Season To Date: 6-9 overall, third in Southeast Division

Opening on a 3-9 slide with a few of the losses being blowouts, New Orleans has won three straight games. Following home wins against Golden State (108-100) and Portland (115-104), the Pelicans posted a 124-121 road win in Phoenix on Thursday. Rewarding its spread bettors, New Orleans is 6-1 ATS during its last seven games. The Pelicans upset the Jazz 115-112 as 9.5-point underdogs during the only meeting in Utah last season.

Utah Season To Date: 10-5 overall, second in Northwest Division

Utah is playing on back-to-back nights following a 113-109 win at home over Golden State on Friday. Leading 90-72 after three quarters, the Jazz hung on to beat the shorthanded Warriors. After failing to cover their last three games, the Jazz are just 3-5 against the spread at home this season. Utah is first overall on defense, but just 27th on offense. New Orleans is fourth on offense, but a dismal 29th on defense.

Pick: Under 222.5 (-110) Points

NBA Season Record: 2-1