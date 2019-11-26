Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Betting Preview

Thanksgiving Thursday action kicks off with Detroit hosting Chicago in an NFC North showdown. The Lions and Bears battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Playing mostly for pride, Detroit is one loss from playoff elimination while Chicago needs to win out and receive some help.

Spread: Bears -3 (-110) | Lions +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Bears (-155) | Lions (+135)

Total: OVER 39 (-110) | UNDER 39 (-110)

Bears’ Season To Date

Chicago (5-6) is playing back-to-back road games following a 19-14 Week 12 win in New York. Allen Robinson had a big day with a season-high 131 receiving yards and one TD. Robinson now faces a Lions pass defense that ranks 29th overall. The Bears are 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS on the road this season.

Bears’ Betting Record: ATS 3-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 3-8-0

Bears’ Leaders on Offense

QB Mitchell Trubisky: 1,858 pass yards with 10 TD and 6 INT

RB David Montgomery: 670 total yards with 5 TD

WR Allen Robinson: 764 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE: Ben Braunecker: 59 receiving yards with 1 TD

Lions’ Season To Date

Detroit (3-7-1) returns home after a 19-16 loss in Washington. Regressing after two decent starts, Jeff Driskel tossed three INT. The Lions are 2-3 (SU and ATS) at Ford Field this year. Following a run of four wins and covers—Detroit has lost and failed to cover its last two Thanksgiving Day games.

Lions’ Betting Record: ATS 4-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-4-0

Lions’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jeff Driskel: 685 pass yards with 4 TD and 4 INT

RB Bo Scarbrough: 153 total yards with 1 TD

WR Kenny Golladay: 792 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE: T. J. Hockenson: 349 receiving yards with 2 TD

Bears vs Lions Recent History – Chicago Has Won Three Straight

Meeting for the second time this season, Chicago posted a 20-13 Week 10 win at home. The Bears swept the 2018 season series with a 34-22 win at Soldier Field in Week 10 and a 23-16 victory in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Prior to those three losses, the Lions were on a 9-1 roll versus the Bears.

Bears vs. Lions Final Thoughts and Pick

Not as noticeable as last season, Chicago is playing decent defense as they sit fourth allowing 17.1 points per game. That includes seven contests where they have allowed 17 or fewer points. A rarity in the NFL, the Bears have a zero PF-PA differential as their offense is scoring 17.1 PPG. While Mitchell Trubisky is well off his 2018 numbers, he posted a season-high 278 pass yards last week.

Skewing a same season opponent comparison, Matthew Stafford led the way when Detroit defeated the Giants 31-26 at home in Week 8. During the Week 10 meeting versus the Bears, Driskel made his season debut and posted a decent (269/1/1) stat line. Trubisky matched a season-high with three TD passes against the dismal Detroit secondary in that contest. Bears defense is the difference here.

Pick: Bears -3

Season Record: 14-26