NFL Week 14 Best Bets: Which Teams Will Cover?

Betting boards are jam-packed with a 16-game slate as we hit Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season. Can the Buffalo defense slow the high-flying Baltimore offense? Will Minnesota improve its playoff positioning with a win over Detroit? Which team will take a playoff hit when Tennessee visits Oakland? Here are best bets for all three contests.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Surging squads meet when Buffalo hosts Baltimore for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 8, 2019 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. There will be a playoff feel in the air, as the Ravens and Bills are both well-positioned to earn a 2020 NFL postseason berth.

Spread: Ravens -5.5 (-110) | Bills +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens (-250) | Bills (+210)

Total: OVER 43.5 (-110) | UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Red-Hot Ravens Aim For Ninth Straight Victory

Ravens’ Betting Record: 6-5-1 ATS | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

Looking to build on a franchise-record eight straight wins, Baltimore heads to Buffalo after a 20-17 home win over San Francisco last week. Played in miserable weather, the victory moved Baltimore into first place overall in the AFC. The 49ers’ stout defense kept the score low, but QB Lamar Jackson posted 101 rushing yards plus a TD pass and run. The Ravens are 5-1 SU and 4-1-1 ATS on the road.

Buffalo is One Game Behind New England in the AFC East

Bills’ Betting Record: 8-3-1 ATS | OVER/UNDER 3-9-0

Heading into its toughest stretch of the season, Buffalo dominated the Cowboys during a 26-15 win in Dallas on Thanksgiving Thursday. Looking poised and confident, sophomore gunslinger Josh Allen played mistake-free as the Bills went up 26-7 before giving up a late TD. Lightly used early in the season, rookie RB Devin Singletary has become a solid weapon in the Buffalo rushing attack.

Buffalo vs. Baltimore Final Thoughts and Pick

Balanced on offense, the Bills rank third in points (15.7) allowed and total yards (300.1) per game. Lamar Jackson is a strong test for Buffalo, as the Bills defense has not faced a dual-threat quarterback this season. While he has trampled every team in his path, the Bills have had extra time to prepare a plan to at least slow the NFL MVP frontrunner.

Though weather was a factor, Jackson was held to 105 passing yards (1 TD) by the 49ers’ top-ranked pass defense. The Bills bring a heavy pass rush (37 sacks) and have quality cornerbacks to cover the Ravens’ receivers. Buffalo ran 34 times last week—a similar attack here would keep the ball away from Jackson. Take the points and back the Bills.

Pick: Bills +5.5

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Long-time NFC North rivals clash when Detroit visits Minnesota for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 8, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings are one game ahead of the L.A. Rams in the NFC Wild Card race, while the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs.

Spread: Vikings -13 (-110) | Lions +13 (-110)

Moneyline: Vikings (-750) | Lions (+525)

Game Total: OVER 43 (-110) | UNDER 43 (-110)

Minnesota Looks to Rebound From Loss in Seattle

Vikings’ Betting Record: 6-6-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

Porous run defense plus three costly second-half turnovers was too much to overcome as Minnesota lost 37-30 in Seattle during the Week 13 MNF game. Not as close as the final score indicates, the Vikings (8-4) allowed 218 total rushing yards and fell behind 34-17 early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota is 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS at home this season.

Detroit Aims to Halt a Run of Five Straight Losses

Lions’ Betting Record: 5-7-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 8-4-0

Eliminated from the playoff race, Detroit has lost eight of its last nine games. Playing in their “Super Bowl,” the Lions battled hard but lost 24-20 to Chicago on Thanksgiving Thursday. Making his first career start, QB David Blough tossed two first-quarter TD passes, but was largely contained by the Bears defense the rest of the way.

Minnesota vs. Detroit Final Thoughts and Pick

Falling a game behind Green Bay in the NFC North, plus needing to protect its NFC Wild Card position, this is a must-win game for Minnesota. The Vikings lost stud RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder/chest) just before halftime in Seattle and he is listed as questionable. Playing well during his rookie season, Alexander Mattison will start if Cook can’t go.

One has to wonder how losing their signature game of the season will affect the Lions. Detroit has had a lead in all 12 games this season, but has managed to win just three of them. Back in Week 7, with Matthew Stafford as the starter, Detroit lost 42-30 at home to the Vikings. Lay the big number as this contest means way more to Minnesota.

Pick: Vikings -13

Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders

Hot meets cold when Tennessee visits Oakland during NFL Week 14 Sunday afternoon action. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET, on Dec. 8, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders limp home after two road losses while the Titans have won three straight games.

Spread: Titans -3 (-110) | Raiders +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Titans (-150) | Raiders (+130)

Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

Tennessee Trails Houston by One Game in the AFC South

Titans’ Betting Record: 7-5-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

On a roll with wins over the Chiefs (35-32), Jaguars (42-20) and Colts (31-17), Tennessee has made a steady climb in the AFC playoff rankings. Churning out 496 rushing yards and five touchdowns, wrecking ball running back Derrick Henry powered the Titans in all three victories. Tennessee is 3-3 SU and ATS as visitors this season.

Oakland Limps Home Following Two Blowout Road Losses

Raiders’ Betting Record: 6-6-0 ATS | OVER/UNDER 6-6-0

Following three wins at home, Oakland jumped into the AFC Wild Card picture. The Raiders fell out quickly, though, as the Raiders were thumped by the Jets (34-3) and Chiefs (40-9) during two road games. Giving the long-suffering Black Hole faithful lots to cheer about prior to moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS at home.

Raiders vs. Titans Final Thoughts and Pick

Somewhat overshadowed by the Henry Express, QB Ryan Tannehill has six TD passes with zero INT plus two rushing scores during the last three games. This is not an ideal spot for the Titans. While they shouldn’t look past the Raiders, Tennessee hosts the Texans and Saints prior to facing the Texans again in Houston after this contest.

Close to being eliminated from the AFC West title race, Oakland still has an outside shot at the second AFC Wild Card berth. Sitting eighth overall, the Raiders (6-6) need to jump the Titans and Steelers who have 7-5 records. Terrible in his last two starts, as he always is in cold weather games, Raiders QB David Carr looks for a bounce back game here.

Pick: Titans -3

Season Record: 17-31