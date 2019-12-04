Fighting to stay in the playoff race, Dallas visits Chicago during Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 14 action. The Cowboys vs. Bears battle is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 5, 2019, at Soldier Field. Dallas looks to retain first place in the NFC East while Chicago has a slim shot at an NFC Wild Card berth.

Spread: Cowboys -3 (+100) | Bears +3 (-120)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-150) Bears (+130)

Total: OVER 42.5 (-110) | UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Cowboys’ Season To Date

After getting bashed by Buffalo at home, 26-16 on Thanksgiving Thursday, Dallas has lost two straight. The Cowboys (6-6) maintained a one-game lead in the weak NFC East after Philadelphia lost in Miami. The loss drops Dallas to 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS versus teams with a winning record this season.

Cowboys’ Betting Record: ATS 7-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

Cowboys’ Leaders on Offense

QB Dak Prescott: 3,788 pass yards with 23 TD and 11 INT

RB Ezekiel Elliott: 1,316 total yards with 8 TD

WR Amari Cooper: 971 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Jason Witten: 418 receiving yards with 3 TD

Bears’ Season To Date

Chicago returns home following a 24-20 Thanksgiving Day win in Detroit. Against the Lions’ terrible pass defense, Mitchell Trubisky posted 338 yards and tossed three TDs. The Bears (6-6) need to win outright, and receive lots of help, to earn an NFC Wild Card berth. Chicago is 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS at home.

Bears’ Betting Record: ATS 3-9-0 | OVER/UNDER 4-8-0

Bears’ Leaders on Offense

QB Mitchell Trubisky: 2,196 pass yards with 13 TD and 7 INT

RB David Montgomery: 767 total yards with 6 TD

WR Allen Robinson: 850 receiving yards with 5 TD

*TE: Jesper Horsted: 22 receiving yards with 1 TD

* Horsted is the Bears’ fourth starting TE this season

Bears vs. Cowboys Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

Dallas is riding a two-game winning streak versus Chicago. The Cowboys posted a 31-17 home win in 2016 and bashed the Bears 41-28 at Soldier Field in 2014. While the Chicago offense has experienced major player turnover, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten all played in the 2016 game.

Cowboys vs. Bears Final Thoughts and Pick

Trailing Minnesota by two games in the NFC Wild Card race, winning the NFC East appears to be the best playoff path for Dallas. Slightly misleading, the Cowboys average 432.8 YPG on offense and Prescott leads the NFL with 3,788 pass yards. Turnovers plus going 2-6 in the red zone have hurt the Cowboys in the last two games. Dallas is 3-3 SU and 4-2 ATS on the road this season.

Following wins over New York (2-10) and Detroit (3-8-1), Dallas is a step up for Chicago. The last time the Bears faced a top-10 scoring offense; they lost 36-25 at home during Week 7 to New Orleans. On offense, Trubisky had some success against the Giants and Lions’ weak secondaries, but now faces the Cowboys’ eighth-ranked pass defense. Backing the better offense, lay the line and bet on Dallas.

Pick: Cowboys -3

Season Record: 17-31