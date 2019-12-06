NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football is a bit of dog as the Giants visit the Eagles for an NFC East duel. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 9, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles are trying to catch the Cowboys while the Giants are eliminated from the playoffs.

Spread: Eagles -9.5 (-110) | Giants +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles (-430) | Giants (+350)

Total: OVER 46 (-110) | UNDER 46 (-110)

Giants’ Season to Date

Playing out the string during what has been a dismal season, New York (2-10) heads to Philadelphia on an eight-game losing streak. At home, playing in a snowstorm, the Giants hung with Green Bay before allowing 14 fourth-quarter points and losing 31-13 to the Packers. New York is 1-5 SU and 3-3 ATS on the road.

Giants’ Betting Record: ATS 4-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

Giants’ Leaders on Offense

*QB Eli Manning: 556 pass yards with 2 TD and 2 INT

RB Saquon Barkley: 835 total yards with 3 TD

WR Darius Slayton: 505 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Evan Engram: 467 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Starting QB Daniel Jones (ankle) is doubtful

Eagles’ Season to Date

Possibly hitting rock-bottom, Philadelphia (5-7) let a 28-14 third-quarter lead slip away and lost 37-31 in Miami last week. With Dallas (6-6) losing to Buffalo on Thursday, the Eagles blew an opportunity to move into a tie atop the NFC East race. Philly has lost three straight and is 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS at home.

Eagles’ Betting Record: ATS 4-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-6-0

Eagles’ Leaders on Offense

QB Carson Wentz: 2,840 pass yards with 20 TD and 7 INT

*RB Miles Sanders: 879 total yards with 3 TD

WR Alshon Jeffery: 490 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Zach Ertz: 736 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Starting RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is questionable

Giants vs. Eagles Recent History Heavily Favors Philadelphia

Long-time NFC East rivals, Philadelphia and New York meet for the first time this season. The Eagles are 9-1 SU and 6-4 ATS over the last 10 against the Giants. In two meetings last year, Philly crushed the Giants 34-13 in New York and then won but didn’t cover during a 25-22 home win. While I expect this game to be lopsided, six of the last seven contests were decided by five points or less.

Eagles vs. Giants Final Thoughts and Pick

After being benched in Week 3, QB Eli Manning is expected to start for New York, as his replacement Daniel Jones is in a walking boot while dealing with an ankle sprain. Jones has been a turnover machine (18 INT and 15 fumbles lost), so the move could be an upgrade for the Giants offense. It will help that stud TE Evan Engram is expected to return after missing the last three games with a foot injury.

Difficult to read on a weekly basis, Philadelphia should right the ship here. While Carson Wentz has played below expectations, he faces a Giants defense that doesn’t rush the quarterback well and is terrible at defending the pass. As such, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery are both set up to have big games. A concern is the Giants rallying around Manning as he closes out his 16-season career in New York.

Though it didn’t help that the Eagles knew Dallas lost last week, Philadelphia will know where they stand prior to this contest as the Cowboys lost on Thursday night. At home, and needing a statement win after three straight losses, Philadelphia should be highly motivated here.

Pick: Eagles -9.5 ATS

Season Record: 17-32