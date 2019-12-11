Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Preview

Part of the heated NFC playoff race, Seattle visits Carolina for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 15, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Seahawks have been rock solid on the road this season while the Panthers have posted a losing record on their home turf.

Spread: Seahawks -6 (-110) | Panthers +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-260) | Panthers (+215)

Game Total: OVER 48 (-110) | UNDER 48 (-110)

Seahawks’ Season to Date

Snapping a five-game winning streak, Seattle lost 28-12 to the Rams in Los Angeles during the Week 14 SNF match. The Seahawks fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West and now lead Minnesota by just one game in the Wild Card race. A ticket-cashing machine on the road, Seattle is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS as visitors this season.

Seahawks’ Betting Record: ATS 7-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Seahawks’ Leaders on Offense

QB Russell Wilson: 3,422 pass yards with 26 TD and 5 INT

RB Chris Carson: 1,299 total yards with 7 TD

WR Tyler Lockett: 874 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Jacob Hollister: 237 receiving yards with 3 TD

Panthers’ Season to Date

Sitting in playoff contention when it was 5-3 back in Week 9, Carolina has lost five straight. Following the firing of head coach Ron Rivera, who the players respected, the Panthers didn’t have much fight during a 40-20 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta. Backing Carolina at home has been a losing proposition as the Panthers are 2-4 SU and ATS.

Panthers’ Betting Record: ATS 6-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 9-4-0

Panthers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Kyle Allen: 2,750 pass yards with 16 TD and 12 INT

RB Christine McCaffrey: 1,946 total yards with 16 TD

WR DJ Moore: 1,061 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Greg Olsen: 552 receiving yards with 2 TD

Panthers and Seahawks Renew Recent Playoff Rivalry

Seattle and Carolina have met 13 times overall and three of those were postseason games The Seahawks and Panthers split pair of Divisional playoff matches in 2015 and 2016. In the most recent meeting, during Week 12 action last season, the Seahawks posted a 30-27 road win over the Panthers. Seattle crushed Carolina 40-7 at home in 2016.

Carolina vs. Seattle Final Thoughts and Pick

Though they were staggering following losses to Green Bay and Atlanta, the wheels fell off after Carolina gave up a Saints field goal as time expired during a 34-31 loss in New Orleans. The Panthers have lost to Washington and Atlanta since then. Playing behind a terrible offensive line, Kyle Allen has been sacked 21 times over the last four games

Expect Seattle to bring a strong pass rush, as the Seahawks’ secondary is a weak link on defense. Decent against the run, allowing 104.4 rushing YPG this season, Seattle will be tested by Christian McCaffrey who racked up 236 total yards and two touchdowns in the meeting last year. Seattle lost RB Rashaad Penny (ACL) for the season last week.

Pick: UNDER 48 Points

Season Record: 20-35-1