An inter-conference matchup is on tap when Minnesota visits Los Angeles during NFL Week 15 afternoon action. A near must-win match for the playoff-hopeful Vikings, though relatively meaningless to the Chargers, kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET, on Dec. 15, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Spread: Vikings -2.5 (-110) | Chargers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Vikings (-140) | Chargers (+120)

Game Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Vikings’ Season to Date

Minnesota (9-4) rebounded from a 37-30 Week 14 loss in Seattle with a 20-7 win over Detroit at home last week. The Vikings defense was pitching a shutout until the Lions scored late in the fourth quarter and made the match a PUSH. Minnesota is chasing Green Bay in the NFC North and has a one-game lead on the Rams in the wild-card race. The Vikings are 3-4 SU and ATS on the road.

Vikings’ Betting Record: ATS 7-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Vikings’ Leaders on Offence

QB Kirk Cousins: 3,274 pass yards with 24 TD and 4 INT

RB Dalvin Cook: 1,611 total yards with 13 TD

WR Stefon Diggs: 997 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Kyle Rudolph: 312 receiving yards with 6 TD

Chargers’ Season to Date

Ending a three-game losing streak, Los Angeles crushed the Jaguars 45-10 in Jacksonville during Week 14 action. The Chargers offense posted 525 total yards while the defense allowed 252 total yards. During a tough-luck season, the Bolts eight losses have been by a 180-141 combined count and four were by three or less points. The Chargers are 2-4 SU and 1-4-1 ATS at home this season.

Chargers’ Betting Record: ATS 4-8-1 | OVER/UNDER 5-8-0

Chargers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Philip Rivers: 3,748 pass yards with 20 TD and 15 INT

RB Austin Ekeler: 1,311 total yards with 11 TD

WR Keenan Allen: 974 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Hunter Henry: 536 receiving yards with 4 TD

Chargers vs. Vikings Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

This is just the thirteenth meeting all-time between the Vikings and Chargers and the first match since the Bolts left San Diego in 2017. Dating way back to 1971, Minnesota and Los Angeles have each won six games and neither team has won two straight contests. Minnesota won the last meeting, 31-14 at home in 2015, but the Vikings have lost their last four west coast games.

Los Angeles vs. Minnesota Final Thoughts and Pick

In a spot on the road, where they could have mailed in the performance, the Chargers looked like world-beaters in Jacksonville. View the win with perspective though as the Jaguars have been blown out 174-57 during five straight losses. The last time Los Angeles faced an NFC North team; the Chargers smothered the Packers during an impressive 26-11 home win in Week 9.

From earning a first-round BYE, to playing on Wild Card weekend, to missing the playoffs altogether, the Vikings season can take several turns over the next three weeks. Even with NFC North-leading Green Bay up next, Minnesota can’t look past the Chargers. Kirk Cousins facing LA pass-rushing specialists Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram is a concern for Vikings bettors.

Pick: Chargers +2.5