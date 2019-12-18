Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Preview

Closing out a trio of NFL Week 16 Saturday contests, San Francisco hosts Los Angeles at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers are fighting for first place in the NFC West while the Rams are clinging to slim Wild Card playoff hopes.

Spread: 49ers -6.5 (-110) | Rams +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 49ers (-270) | Rams (+230)

Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Rams’ Season to Date

Los Angeles (8-6) heads into this contest following a 44-21 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas last week. The final score is actually flattering as the Rams were down 37-7 late in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles needs two wins, plus a pair of Minnesota losses, to earn an NFC Wild Card berth. The Rams are 4-3 SU and 5-2 ATS on the road this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rams’ Betting Record: ATS 9-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 5-9-0

Los Angeles Leaders on Offense

QB Jared Goff: 3,996 pass yards with 17 TD and 15 INT

RB Todd Gurley: 927 total yards with 12 TD

WR Cooper Kupp: 1,031 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE Tyler Higbee: 546 receiving yards with 2 TD

49ers’ Season to Date

After playing shorthanded due to several key injuries, San Francisco (11-3) looks to rebound from a 29-22 loss at home to Atlanta. Despite the stumble, the 49ers clinched their first playoff berth since 2013. San Francisco would earn the top NFC playoff seed with wins over the Rams and Seahawks. The 49ers are 5-2 SU and 3-3-1 ATS at home.

49ers’ Betting Record: ATS 8-5-1 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

San Francisco Leaders on Offense

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 3,445 pass yards with 26 TD and 11 INT

RB Raheem Mostert: 826 total yards with 7 TD

WR Deebo Samuel: 669 receiving yards with 3 TD

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TE George Kittle: 888 receiving yards with 4 TD

49ers vs. Rams Recent History – Week 6 Rematch

San Francisco posted a 20-7 road win in Los Angeles during Week 6 action. The 49ers defense held Jared Goff to just 78 passing yards and recorded four sacks. The Rams offense scored on their first possession, gaining 65 yards on seven straight running plays, but managed just 92 total yards after that. Adding to the dismal numbers, Los Angeles didn’t convert a third-down (0-9) or fourth-down (0-4) attempt.

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Final Thoughts and Pick

After a solid effort in Week 15, during a 28-12 win over Seattle, the Rams defense was run over by the Dallas offense. Los Angeles couldn’t stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who combined to rack up 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. The 49ers’ trio of running backs will be a stiff test as San Francisco ranks second behind Baltimore in averaging 147 rushing yards per game.

San Francisco self-destructed last week as Atlanta scored 13 points over the final five seconds of the game. Despite mounting injuries, the 49ers defense played well until the Falcons’ final drive. Top cornerback Richard Sherman will return here and that will help the 49ers secondary against the Rams’ talented receivers. Betting on San Francisco’s run game and defense, lay the line and back the 49ers.

Pick: 49ers -6.5

Season Record: 25-46-1