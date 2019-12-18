New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins Betting Preview

Part of the early Sunday NFL Week 16 betting action, NFC East rivals clash when New York visits Washington. The Giants and Redskins meet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. New York snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Week 15 win over Miami while Washington has lost two straight contests.

Spread: Redskins -2.5 (-110) | Giants +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Redskins (-135) | Giants (+115)

Game Total: OVER 42.5 (-110) | UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Giants’ Season to Date

Halting a franchise-record losing streak, Eli Manning led New York to a 36-20 home win over Miami. Without much to play for, the Giants may shut down rookie Daniel Jones, who is dealing with an ankle injury. That would leave Manning as the starter as he closes out his 16-year career in New York. The Giants are 1-6 SU and 4-3 ATS on the road.

Giants’ Betting Record: ATS 6-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

New York Leaders on Offense

QB Eli Manning: 1,042 pass yards with 6 TD and 5 INT

RB Saquon Barkley: 1,045 total yards with 5 TD

WR Darius Slayton: 690 receiving yards with 8 TD

*TE Kaden Smith: 135 receiving yards with 1 TD

* Starting TE Evan Engram (foot) is out for the season

Redskins’ Season to Date

Following a modest two-game winning streak, Washington (3-11) has lost two straight to the Packers (20-15) and Eagles (37-27). NFL Week 15 featured a few bad beats and the Redskins allowing a Philadelphia fumble recovery TD as time expired was one of them. With the loss, Washington fell to 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS at home this season.

Redskins’ Betting Record: ATS 6-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-8-0

Washington Leaders on Offense

QB Dwayne Haskins: 1,232 pass yards with 5 TD and 7 INT

RB Adrian Peterson: 907 total yards with 4 TD

WR Terry McLaurin: 833 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Jeremy Sprinkle: 209 receiving yards with 1 TD

Redskins vs. Giants Recent History Favors New York Slightly

Long-time NFC East division rivals; New York is 4-2 SU and ATS over the last six games versus Washington. The Giants won the first meeting this season 24-3 at home during Week 4 action. Making his first career start, Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins tossed three interceptions and posted just 107 passing yards in that contest.

Washington vs. New York Final Thoughts and Pick

This is one of several Week 16 games that have no impact on the NFL playoffs. However, the Giants versus Redskins bitter NFC East rivalry gives this contest some semblance of meaning. Sitting at 19-10 all-time when facing the Redskins, Eli Manning has won more games against Washington than any other NFL team. Running back Saquon Barkley showed 2018 form last week with 143 total yards and two touchdowns.

Having a long way to go before being considered as a viable starting NFL quarterback, Dwayne Haskins enjoyed a solid start against the Eagles last week. While we still haven’t seen the brilliance he displayed at Ohio State, Haskins posted a career high 261 passing yards with two TDs and zero interceptions. WR Terry McLaurin missed the first meeting and will be eager the face the Giants very soft pass defense. Bet the over.

Pick: OVER 42.5 Points

Season Record: 25-46-1